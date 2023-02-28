BeaverTails, one of Canada’s most iconic and well-known dessert chains, recently unveiled some big expansion plans for 2022.

The brand told Dished while it’s looking to further develop in the US this year, it’s not slowing down with the Canadian openings either.

Sure, there is a seasonal spot outside of the city in Calaway Park, but it looks like Calgary is getting its first location in a very busy area.

Opening soon, this new outpost will be located on the corner of 17th Avenue and 7th Street. It’s an exciting addition to the vibrant area with many great places to grab a bite. It’ll be nice to have this right here in YYC and not just crave it every time we drive to Canmore or Banff.

In case you’re unfamiliar with this famed deep-fried dough dessert chain, BeaverTails was founded by Pam and Grant Hooker in 1978, west of Ottawa, who sold them at a county fair.

Today, they’re found in 140+ locations worldwide.

Clearly, folks love these hand-stretched pastries, which are typically topped with an array of delightfully sweet and savoury toppings.

The Avalanche is a popular pastry made with cheesecake spread, Skor bits, and caramel sauce. There are also refreshing drinks, poutines, ice cream, and Beaverdogs (a hot dog wrapped in the signature pastry).

We’ll keep you posted as things progress. Stay tuned!

With files from Hanna McLean