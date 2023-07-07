Tasty Pot, a popular Taiwanese hot pot chain, is officially coming to Calgary.

Opening soon in the Kensington community, this exciting new space does hot pot a little differently than most places.

It’s a very exciting upcoming restaurant that will have tons of YYC diners waiting in lines and taking pictures of the steaming bowls.

While many hot pot establishments focus on communal dining with large offerings, the menu here specializes in individual hot pots that are adorable, unique, and delicious.

Some of the flavoured broths include Stinky Tofu and Cheesy Milk, all coming with a wide selection of premium meats and fresh vegetables.

An official opening date and location have yet to be revealed, so stay tuned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TastyPot Official (@tastypot.usa)

Tasty Pot

Address: TBA

Instagram