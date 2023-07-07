Tasty Pot: Taiwanese hot pot chain opening soon in Calgary
Tasty Pot, a popular Taiwanese hot pot chain, is officially coming to Calgary.
Opening soon in the Kensington community, this exciting new space does hot pot a little differently than most places.
It’s a very exciting upcoming restaurant that will have tons of YYC diners waiting in lines and taking pictures of the steaming bowls.
While many hot pot establishments focus on communal dining with large offerings, the menu here specializes in individual hot pots that are adorable, unique, and delicious.
- You might also like:
- Popular Nashville-style fried chicken joint opens new Calgary location today
- The ultimate list of 90+ FREE Calgary Stampede pancake breakfasts
- Coca-Cola Canada investing $70 million for new state-of-the-art Calgary facility
Some of the flavoured broths include Stinky Tofu and Cheesy Milk, all coming with a wide selection of premium meats and fresh vegetables.
An official opening date and location have yet to be revealed, so stay tuned.
View this post on Instagram
Tasty Pot
Address: TBA