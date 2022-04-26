12 best spots on 17th Ave for playoff game action on the Red Mile

It looks like Calgary’s 17th Avenue is going to turn back into the Red Mile once again!

When the Flames make it into the playoffs, the iconic strip of restaurants and bars gets so busy, painted red with all of the pre- and post-game hockey jerseys.

The Calgary Flames have made it, and hopefully, 17th Avenue stays red well into the playoffs.

Whether you need the perfect spot for dinner before the game, drinks afterwards, or the most fun place to catch it on TV, we have you covered.

These are the best spots on 17th Ave to check out on the Red Mile.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Whiskey Rose Saloon (@whiskeyroseyyc)

Whiskey Rose Saloon is the latest addition to YYC’s nightlife, with a “polaroid-inspired neon country” aesthetic and live music bringing Nashville’s very own Broadway feel to the Red Mile.

This will be the first true Red Mile experience for the new spot, and we can’t wait to see the energy it’s going to bring.

Address: 1012 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by National on 17th (@ntnl17)

National on 17th is an institution in Calgary and it wouldn’t feel like the Red Mile without it. Whether partying on the wraparound patio, or inside enjoying one of the many craft beers and TVs inside, this place is going to be packed.

Address: 550 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ship&AnchorPub (@shipandanchorpub)

This place is a low-key watering hole, but it certainly doesn’t feel like it during the playoffs. The patio is big and the staff is super friendly. This is an iconic neighbourhood pub that can’t wait to celebrate a (hopefully) long playoffs run.

Address: 534 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Porch YYC (@porchyyc)

With a bright and airy space that pays tribute to the porches found in Miami, Porch has one of the best patios on 17th Ave. This venue is the perfect place to sip drinks, people watch, and celebrate the Flames.

Address: 730 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lulu Bar (@thelulubar)

Lulu Bar is another super fun spot that is so new it’s never had a true Red Mile experience. With a long and wide patio space with a Hawaiian feel, this is a great spot to have drinks and food. Go before or after the game, hopefully to celebrate.

Address: 510 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᗷᒪᗩᑎᑕO TᗴᑫᑌIᒪᗩ ᗷᗩᖇ YYC (@blancocantina)

The only thing that could make margs and tacos even more fun would be wearing a Flames jersey while you enjoy them.

Address: 723 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by One Night Stan’s (@1nightstans)

This popular party spot has throwback vibes with the coloured plastic light, neon signs, and an old-school wooden bar complete with a couple of TVs that are ideal for watching the game in case you couldn’t find tickets.

Address: 520 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trolley 5 Brewpub (@trolley_5)

This is the Calgary’s Red Mile first-ever brew pub and taproom. The four-storey brew house is a massive 15,000-sq-ft space, complete with an outdoor patio.

Address: 728 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chemical Steve’s Beer Joint (@chemicalsteves)

Love the Flames? Love beer? Then check out this taproom that also has $6 snacks like wings, poutine, and tots.

Address: 718 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PinBar (@pinbaryyc)

This pinball arcade/sandwich shop/bar is the place to try out for those who want to party on the Red Mile when the hockey isn’t enough games for them.

Address: 501 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lonely Mouth Bar (@lonelymouthbar)

Bars and pubs are perfect for after the game, but if you’re looking for a fun atmosphere that also has amazing food and drinks for dinner before, then look no further. Lonely Mouth is a relative newcomer to 17th Ave, offering a wide array of modern Japanese dishes and beverages.

Address: 528 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pigeonhole (@pigeonholeyyc)

Pigeonhole is one of our favourite restaurants in the city for it’s fancy decor and completely unpretentious menu. The cocktails are delicious, the service is friendly, and the food menu offers an experience catered to all types of Flames fans off to the game. Looking for expensive caviar? Would rather just have a few hot dogs and a side of fries? It’s all here.

Address: 306 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram