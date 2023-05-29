Summer is finally here and it really looks like June will be a seriously great month of amazing Calgary food events.

This month has some of the city’s favourite seasonal food events like fun trivia nights, extravagant brunches, coffee tours, and all of the amazing night markets popping up. There were many food spots that opened up last month as well, so checking those out should also be on the to-do list.

Here are the best Calgary food events to check out in June.

Roastery Tour

Phil & Sebastian Coffee Roasters is one of the most popular coffee makers in YYC. Hosting a series of classes this month, this tour offers the chance to view the space and try some great coffee.

This series is one of the hippest Calgary food events in June.

When: June 1, 2023

Where: 618 Confluence Way SE, Calgary

Price: $99.75, buy tickets here

Food…music…games…

Hosted by the Rundle Community Association, this is a fun annual event with door prizes, games, a magician, pancakes, and sausages.

When: Saturday, June 3 from 9 am to 2 pm

Where: 2409 50th Street NE, Calgary

Price: Free

Lilac Festival kicks off the summer with its 32nd festival. The free, one-day party takes place on Sunday, June 4 from 10 am to 6 pm along trendy 4th Street SW. Not only that, it’s now expanded onto 17th Avenue between 2nd and 5th Street SW.

Expect a TON of excellent food trucks at this one.

When: Sunday, June 4 from 10 am to 6 pm

Where: 4th Street SW and 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Okotoks Food Tour – Afternoon Snacks

Have you ever explored the food scene in Okotoks?

This charming tour will hit many of the coffee shops, light snacks, and light eating options that downtown Okotoks has to offer. It might be a bit of a drive, but we still think it counts as one of the best Calgary food events.

When: June 8, 15, 22, and 29 from 5:30 to 9 pm

Where: Okotoks Towne Plaza

Price: $107.10 per person, buy tickets here

The concept for the oyster bar is on small plates of delicious seafood, a broad selection of sparkling and white wine, and all in a room featuring a fun hip-hop playlist from all eras.

When: June 9 and 30, 2023

Where: Opera Room at Teatro, 200 8th Avenue SE, Calgary

Where: Cucina at 515 8th Avenue SW, Calgary

This new spot just opened up Cochrane so it sounds like a great idea for a road trip to us.

Located in Cochrane (at the Cochrane Golf Club, actually), this store and dining room serves fried chicken, baked goods, coffee, gelato, brunch, and more. There are so many great food spots within driving distance of Calgary and this seems like one of the most intriguing.

Address: 240 Riverview Drive, Cochrane

Calgary Night Market

This market offers attendees a chance to shop local vendors, enjoy buskers and live entertainment, and most importantly, get in on some grub from food trucks. Some of the best in the city will be there. In previous years, we’ve seen Beavertails, Calgary mini-donuts, and so many more.

When: June 16, 2023

Where: Bridgeland Riverside Community – 917 Centre Avenue NE

Admission: FREE

The event will feature halal food vendors offering everything from shawarma to burgers to South African BBQ, in addition to ice cream stalls and beverage options.

When: June 16 to 18 from 4 to 9 pm

Where: ParkPlus Lot 6 — 311 8th Street W, Calgary

Price: $14.82, buy tickets here

Sunday Brunch Trivia

A brunch menu filled with eggs benny, mimosas, delicious french toast, and lots of local craft beer is enough for us, but the trivia to go along with it makes it even more fun.

When: Every Sunday at 1 pm

Where: Penny Black Bar & Kitchen — 11520 24th Street SE, Calgary

Price: FREE, reserve your spot here

Father’s Day Events

Many different food spots will be having Sunday specials, whether it’s for morning brunch or at the bar in the evening.

When: Sunday, June 18

Where: Various locations

Besides decadent brunch dishes like lobster hash, lemon ricotta pancakes, and caviar bennies, there will also be stations for an Alberta Beef Tomahawk carvery, charcuterie, boulangère, and a Liquid Nitrogen Seafood Bar.

Like every great Sunday brunch, there will be mimosas, and unlike most breakfast options, it’s bound to be a party too with an all-day DJ.

When: Every Sunday in June from 11:30 am to 4 pm

Where: The Dorian – 525 5th Avenue SW, Calgary

Hosted by Marketspot at the District at Beltline, there will be five different night markets throughout spring and summer. Offering delicious food, live music, and a curated artisan market, the second of these events will be held on June 22.

When: June 22 from 4 to 8 pm

Where: The District at Beltline — 227 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

The popular summer soiree was a huge hit last time, and there are big things in store for this year’s event.

The season’s party will be held on June 22, and early-bird tickets are on sale now.

With live music, performances, food, and drinks, this fashionable experience is one-of-a-kind for Calgary.

When: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Where: Deane House – 806 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Marda Loop Night Market

Marda Loop Night Market is giving inner-city residents three great night markets to check out this summer. There will be plenty of live entertainment and food options plus all the great shopping options you are used to at a great night market.

When: June 23, 2023

Where: 34th Avenue between 18th & 19th Street SW

Hosted by Marketspot at Central Commons Park, there will be five different night markets throughout spring and summer. Offering delicious food, live music, and a curated artisan market, the first of these events will be held on Wednesday, May 31.

There will be more than 30 local vendors, live music, and unique entertainment at this family-friendly and free event.

When: The last Wednesday of each month, starting May 31, from 5 to 9 pm

Where: Central Commons Park in University District

Alberta Oyster Festival

Hosted at Rodney’s Oyster Bar, this family-friendly day will have a live DJ, food and drink booths, a silent auction, and shucking competitions.

When: Sunday, June 25 from 1 to 5 pm

Where: 355 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: $38.61; buy tickets here

In collaboration with Calgary Meals on Wheels, this is a celebration of summer from the best ice cream spots in the city.

Taking place from June 30 to July 7, several different local ice cream shops will be concocting unique ice cream flavours and creations to showcase.

When: June 30 to July 7, 2023

Where: Participating locations across Calgary