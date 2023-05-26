4 Calgary restaurants that have closed their doors recently

The restaurant industry in Calgary sees many exciting openings, but it can also be a fickle place.

For a number of reasons, even the best and most popular spots close, sometimes without any warning. There have been some sad closures recently that we will miss for a long time.

Thankfully, some of these are only temporary, and luckily, there are still SO many exceptional restaurants to visit in YYC.

Here are four popular Calgary restaurants that closed in the last month.

This restaurant has been a fixture of the dining community for 38 years. Located on 17th Avenue, this spot was an old-school one with fantastic food and friendly service.

“It’s bittersweet to say goodbye to our historic home, as the nostalgia and legacy of this location will come to an end in the near future,” the Buon Giorno team stated in a media release.

It’s sad news, but thankfully, it’s coming back in mid-September in an exciting new location just down the street (1201 17th Avenue SW).

Address: 823 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

“To all of your that have been supporting us for years now we thank you,” the team stated in an Instagram post.

“And hope you will come back to support the new owner. It will re-open soon. Thank you.”

In the Instagram post, the picture showed the signs taped up on the restaurant that reads “Closed. Reopening Under New Owner Soon.”

Address: 302 10th Street NW, Calgary

Tomahawk Kitchen and Bar

Known for its upscale contemporary cuisine, this spot for local Alberta beef and craft beer was only open for less than a year. It’s sad news to see it leaving and its last day was in mid-March.

Ownership didn’t share the news on any social media or on the website. It just shuttered its doors.

Address: 9823 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary

Buffalo Wild Wings

Both the Macleod Trail and Sunridge Mall locations abruptly shut their doors and a spokesperson for the wing chain confirmed they won’t reopen.

“Buffalo Wild Wings has made the difficult decision to close our two sports bars in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. We want to thank the Calgary community for their patronage throughout the years.”

No reason was given for the closure and, at least publicly, there were no indications this was coming.