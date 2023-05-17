The new Wow Store, an extremely interesting and exciting new food concept, recently opened in the Calgary area.

Located in Cochrane (at the Cochrane Golf Club, actually), this store and dining room serves fried chicken, baked goods, coffee, gelato, brunch, and more. There are so many great food spots within driving distance of Calgary and this seems like one of the most intriguing.

This food hall-like space has several concepts inside: Wow Bakery, Wow Chicken, Caffe Monte, and Mario’s Gelati.

Wow Bakery is a popular Korean Japanese treat purveyor with several Calgary locations. It’s known for its eats like bingsoo, honey toast, cakes, and custard buns.

Wow Chicken, from the same brand as the bakery, serves up its signature juicy, crispy Korean fried chicken.

Caffe Monte is a popular roaster based in YYC and Mario’s Gelati is “Canada’s pioneer of gelato.” Both serve up coffee and desserts that make this brunch and chicken spot feel entirely unique.

The brunch menu is unlike anything you’ll find at most golf courses (or breakfast spots). Bulgogi beef bennies, fried chicken and waffles, and open-faced avocado toast are just a few of the options here.

Whether you’re hitting the links or not, this new spot is worth the drive. There’s also an 18-hole mini-putt out here for what sounds like the cutest outing ever.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WOWstoreCochrane (@wowstorecochrane)

Wow Store

Address: 240 Riverview Drive, Cochrane

Instagram