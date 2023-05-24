Taste of Yemen, an exciting new restaurant concept, is opening soon in Calgary.

This spot will be located on 17th Avenue, which means there’s automatically extra hype for it. An opening date hasn’t been revealed yet, other than it’ll be having its grand opening soon.

Serving food with a unique blend of Yemeni spices and flavours, the kitchen team will be offering a large menu of meat and vegetarian specialties.

Food specialties from Yemen include dishes that use rice, flatbread, lamb, stews, and so much more, so it’s exciting to see what the menu is going to bring to the YYC dining scene. Saltah, a traditional Yemeni soup, is the national dish, so here’s hoping we can try that too.

Stay tuned for all announcements for the grand opening date for this spot.

Taste of Yemen

Address: 1033 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram