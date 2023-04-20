Clos de la Oyster Barre is a fun pop-up restaurant inside the Opera Room at Teatro Restaurant.

The dates have been revealed for the spring pop-up, which will go back and forth between Teatro and Cucina: April 22, May 12, May 26, June 9, and June 30.

The concept for the oyster bar is on small plates of delicious seafood, a broad selection of sparkling and white wine, and all in a room featuring a fun hip-hop playlist from all eras.

The menu changes, but right now shows that the pop-up will also be serving oysters out of the fryer, lobster boas, tuna hash browns, beef fat fries, and more.

The Opera Room at Teatro is an intimate space and Cucina is a vibrant Italian bistro. There will be a limited number of tables, so act fast.

In 2022, this Calgary pop-up managed to make the list of Canada’s Best New Pop-ups.

Teatro Restaurant is a Calgary icon, serving high-end seasonal Mediterranean fare in a historic building. What this pop-up aims to offer is the same excellent service and food but with louder music for a more playful and lively experience.

The oysters at Teatro are extremely popular. With horseradish, pickled jalapeño, shallot mignonette, and lemon, it’s easy to see why the team is doing an entire pop-up restaurant dedicated to them.

With wines to pair, it sounds like a great date night idea.

Book your table today for this limited-time dining event.

Clos de la Oyster Barre

When: April 22, May 12, May 26, June 9, and June 30

Where: Opera Room at Teatro, 200 8th Avenue SE, Calgary

Where: Cucina at 515 8th Avenue SW, Calgary

