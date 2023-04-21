Looking for the best restaurants on 17th Avenue?

It makes sense. The Red Mile is one of the most exciting streets in Canada.

From Mexican to Italian to Japanese, this stretch of road has got you covered for any type of cuisine or vibe you’re after. Whether you need a patio, an intimate room, or just a place to bop around trying different dishes and drinks, we’ve got you covered.

Here are our picks for the best restaurants on 17th Avenue in Calgary.

This brick-built restaurant inside the city’s historic dairy building is a Concorde spot, the team behind places like Bridgette Bar, Lulu Bar, and Lonely Mouth, to name a few. It’s definitely one of the best spots in the entire city.

Address: 308 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

If you’ve never been before, Pigeonhole is a restaurant that feels fun and perfect for whatever occasion you’re hoping for. Getting dressed up and spending hundreds on caviar feels just as right as coming in casually and ordering a burger or a couple of hot dogs.

Address: 306 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Cleaver, with all of its visually stunning cocktails, also has an open restaurant concept that leads to an equally visually stunning patio that is perfect for people-watching. The food is just as amazing as the cocktails are too.

Address: 524 17th Avenue SW Unit 102, Calgary

The swinging seats at the bar are enjoyable, but it’s the sunny patio we come here for. Plus, it’s year-round, so you can enjoy it in all types of weather. This is one of the best places to eat with a group, especially in the middle of summer.

Address: 730 17th Avenue SW

This bar might be the most iconic spot on the strip and has one of the best patios on 17th Avenue. The comfort food is… well comforting (we recommend the Ship Burger).

Address: 534 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Home of the shaft, home to a great patio, home to an amazing food menu.

Address: 514 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Buon Giorno provides an authentic Italian experience, from the cuisine to the décor to the hospitality.

Address: 823 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-244-5522

Calcutta Cricket Club offers favourite Indian dishes and cocktails in a lively atmosphere.

Address: 340 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-719-1555

If you’re in the mood for BBQ, head on over to Comery Block Barbecue. It is a Tennessee-inspired BBQ and bourbon joint. The meats are smoked between 10 and 14 hours each morning and there are also around 150 whiskeys.

Address: 638 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-453 7636

Want to grab a beer with some friends? National on 17th is in a great location and has a huge patio. Pizza? Burgers? Salads? Bowls? It’s all here.

Address: 550 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-229-0226

Nothing is better than an oven-based pizza and wine. Una Pizza + Wine is a Calgary institution and easily earns a spot on this list.

Address: 618 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-453-1183

Lulu’s is a chef-driven bar in the heart of 17th Avenue. The room feels like one big patio, is tiki-themed, and is definitely Instagramable.

Address: 510 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-930-5707

The food here is incredible, with decedent brunch items like brown sugar and buttermilk pancakes served with cultured butter, and well-travelled comfort food, like Kaya Jam French Toast and German Pork Schnitzel.

Address: 1006 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

This burger joint serves up fries, milkshakes, chicken sandwiches, and more, and is 100% plant-based.

Address: 25 Greenbriar Drive NW, Calgary

Alumni

Serving up decked-out sandwiches, snacks, salads, and other sides like parmesan fries and charred onion dip, Alumni is the go-to sandwich spot for people in YYC. It’s the craft, care, and creativity that make it so special.

This really is the top of the podium when it comes to finding the best sandwich shops in Calgary.

Address: 725 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

This is an incredible build-your-own burger spot where you can choose your free toppings, like house-made sauce, relish, mustard, tomatoes, onions, and more. There are premier toppings as well, like bacon, mushrooms, cheese, and more.

Always get the custard shakes.

Address: 736 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Pizza Face

There are so many great pizza places in YYC, and this concept on 17th Avenue is definitely one of them. The team here is serving up pizzas, salads, sandwiches, desserts, and more.

There are currently 10 different pizzas on the menu here, with an additional feature menu that’s also a creative spin on our favourite food wheel. Some of the mainstays include a burger pizza, classic pepperoni, and a French onion soup-inspired pizza made with beef bone broth, garlic cream, caramelized onion, mozzarella, fresh thyme, and black pepper.

Address: 515 17th Avenue SW #140, Calgary

This Taberna Mexicana has been operating on 17th Ave since 2009 and has some of the best authentic Mexican food in YYC.

Address: 1309 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

