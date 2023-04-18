A Summer’s Night, an exciting new food, drink, and live music festival, kicks off this summer in Calgary.

Happening on Canada Day and starting at 10 am, this will be an all-day and all-night event packed with live music and DJs, as well as local vendors selling handmade goods, drinks, and food stalls.

The entire thing will happen at the huge Lot 6 space, which also makes it one of the best places to watch the fireworks this year. Finding plans for Canada Day can be tricky, and this year it falls on a Saturday so this festival sounds like an ideal way to go.

Some of the local artists that will be performing include acts like Westside Boogie, Deante’ Hitchcock, GRIP, and Open Mike Eagle, to name just a few.

As for food and drink, details are still being worked out, but it’s exciting to know it’ll be a focus. We do know that Annex Ale Project will be hosting the beer gardens and the official after-party will be at Cowboys Dance Hall.

Grab your early bird tickets now, and stay tuned for updates on this exciting new summer event.

A Summer’s Night

When: Saturday, July 1 at 10 am

Where: 311 8th Street SW, Calgary

Price: Early bird general admission; $65 tickets here

