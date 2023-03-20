Calgary has some incredible burger spots, and there’s one in the city that’s been a 17th Ave staple for years: Clive Burger.

There are so many fantastic places to eat in Calgary, but sometimes you just want a great burger. This spot is from the Concorde Entertainment Group, the team behind places like Sweet Loretta, Model Milk, and Lonely Mouth, to name a few.

Dished recently had the chance to try the burgers, along with a large order of perfectly cooked fries and a couple of custard shakes.

You need to get one of the custard shakes when you visit. It’s like a milkshake, but even more rich and it makes for the perfect consistency every time. There are standard flavours, like chocolate, vanilla, or cherry, but there are often wild features as well, like pickle or mellow mint.

We had a chocolate and a strawberry.

We ordered a couple of burgers with double patties and one of the hot dogs as well. After you decide on what you want, you can choose your free toppings, like the house-made sauce, relish, mustard, tomatoes, onions, and more. There are premiere toppings as well, like bacon, mushrooms, cheese, and more.

Since you build your own burger, each burger caters to your taste and is as good as you make it. All Clive Burger needs to do is make it fresh and hot, using fresh and high-quality ingredients and it definitely does.

It’s a simple menu and really the only side is the crinkle-cut fries (with a poutine option) and they are outstanding. These aren’t out-the-bag mushy fries — these are so crispy and hot it’s like they’re battered.

This is a low-key spot that’s larger than it looks. There are two long bar counters that are ideal for quickly pulling up a seat or two and going in on a burger for lunch. There are tables and booths as well, whether it’s in the stylish back room, right in front of the open kitchen, or out on the runner patio in the summer.

The service is incredibly friendly. The food is delicious. It’s a quiet spot that’s conveniently located. Whether you’re looking for a mouthwatering burger at lunch for after the bar, or just feel like trying a unique custard shake, then this is your spot.

Clive Burger

Address: 736 17th Avenue SW, Calgary



Instagram