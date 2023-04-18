The Robot Restaurant Show, a “crazy Japanese culture night”, is coming to Calgary’s Robot Restaurant this year.

This unique experience, from the same team behind the Alice in Wonderland and Beauty and the Beast experiences, is coming to Calgary’s 9th Avenue for a limited time.

Inspired by the world-famous Japanese Robot Restaurant, this show is coming to YYC from November 10 to 12 to give a glimpse of a true “only in Japan” experience.

Guests can expect a futuristic-themed journey that includes high-tech laser displays, multicoloured lights, flash dancers, and glittering robots.

Set inside what might feel something like a J-Pop dance routine, guests will also be able to see robots battling it out underneath wild laser light shows.

Separated into three distinct acts, guests will enjoy a variety of authentic Japanese food, drinks, and souvenirs.

This entire experience will take about 90 minutes. This is from the same team that also brought YYC fun events like The Wizard Den and Neverland, two other immersive experiences.

Modern Japanese subculture will be celebrated all night so get your early bird tickets now and get ready to be transported to the bright lights of Tokyo.

The “Robot Restaurant Show” Experience

When: November 10 to 12, 2023

Where: 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: $140 per person; buy here

Instagram