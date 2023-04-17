Looking for the best sandwich shops in Calgary?

It would make sense. It doesn’t matter if it’s breakfast, lunch, or dinner… there’s never a wrong time to enjoy a sandwich. There’s really nothing better than two pieces of bread holding all of our favourite meats, veggies, and sauces, and better yet, discovering the creative spins different places put on it.

There’s nothing more disappointing than a sad sandwich, which is why we’ve found the best spots to go, whether you’re looking for an Italian deli sub, a classic Cubano, or something else.

Here are 10 of the best sandwich shops in Calgary you absolutely need to check out for yourself.

Alumni

Serving up decked-out sandwiches, snacks, salads, and other sides like parmesan fries and charred onion dip, Alumni is the go-to sandwich spot for people in YYC. It’s the craft, care, and creativity that make it so special.

This really is the top of the podium when it comes to finding the best sandwich shops in Calgary.

Address: 725 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Sammie Cafe

Sammie Cafe is one of Calgary’s best spots for lunch food, and for whatever reason, it still feels like a hidden gem. The menu includes three different kinds of Asian-inspired fries, sweet potato fritters, roasted, Brussels sprouts, egg Benedicts, and more, but it’s the sandwiches that make this spot so popular.

Address: 2205 33rd Avenue SW #113, Calgary

Peppino Gourmet Food

This family-owned and operated Italian eatery prepares a range of hearty sandwiches, the majority of which are priced at $10 or less. The menu features sandwich combos like Artichoke Turkey, Spicy Calabrese Salami with hot banana peppers, and Beef Meatloaf with Mozzarella.

Address: 101 1240 Kensington Road NW, Calgary

Address: 717 2nd Avenue NE, Calgary

Bro’s To Go

There are seven different breakfast sandwiches to choose from here, all with totally creative and quality ingredients. You’ve never had a breakfast sandwich like these ones before.

The Lola Burger (our favourite) is housemade with a longanisa pork patty, spicy aioli, aged cheddar, egg, lettuce, and tomato.

Address: 602 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Address: 303-4820 Northland Drive NW, Calgary

Pizza Face

Pizza is the draw here, but there are several sandwiches as well, like the mortadella or the made-in-house meatball sandwich that comes on a perfect sesame bun with red sauce and smoked mozzarella cheese.

Address: 515 17th Avenue SW #140, Calgary

Meat and Bread

Downtown Calgary is so lucky to have this Vancouver-based sandwich shop with the famous porchetta sandwich. Chopped up and made right in front of each customer, this popular spot always has exciting features.

Address: 821 1st Street SW, Calgary

Munch

This spot serves up creative sandwiches that seem to change every day. It’s really all about how the owner is feeling that day. A few of the sandwiches the kitchen has served since opening include Green Eggs and Ham, Magic Mushroom, English Steak Tip, and even Arepas, a South American food made of ground maize dough stuffed with a filling.

Address: 1022 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Luca Mercato

Besides the other food concepts around this Italian market, this is a great spot for on-the-go sandwiches.

This butcher counter and deli has fresh baked goods, premium produce, high-quality Italian meats, and dairy products that are ideal for an amazing sandwich.

Address: 524 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

Spolumbo’s

Spolumbo’s, a staple YYC deli and market, is a fixture of the community. The Spicy Italian sausage is the icon, but Spolumbo’s also has plenty of amazing Italian sandwiches, like the Cutlet Parmigiana.

Address: 1308 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Cluck N Cleaver

Do fried chicken sandwich joints count? Well, for this list, we are going to count one of them and that’s Cluck N Cleaver. The Mother Clucker, topped with blue cheese, mayo, and pickles, plus a piece of chicken that’s coated in a housemate chipotle glaze, is the way to go.

Address: 1511 14th Street SW, Calgary

