Mama Dessert: New Asian dessert shop opens today in Calgary
Mama Dessert, a new homemade Asian dessert shop, opens today in Calgary.
This has been a dessert concept that’s been popping up at different markets and events in Calgary recently and today (April 18) is the soft opening.
It’s exciting there is finally a location offering these desserts that people have come to crave, like coconut noodles, tofu pudding, or fresh fruit konja balls. The menu will be limited during this soft opening in YYC’s Chinatown.
There are some amazing bakeries and dessert shops in Calgary, and this is definitely another fantastic one.
The kitchen team has also been known to make savoury dishes as well, like the braised pork rice they made for the Lunar New Year Festival.
What sounds better than taking a trip down to Chinatown now that the sun is out and strolling along the river with candied strawberries, crepe cakes, or brown sugar milk tea?
Doors open at 5 pm!
Mama Dessert
Address: 110 2nd Avenue SE #1, Calgary