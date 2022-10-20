Exploring the new restaurants in Calgary is always a fun culinary adventure.

YYC has so many great restaurants to choose from. Sure, going to a favourite and familiar spot is easy, but trying a new place can be so rewarding. You just need to know where to go.

We’ve rounded up the best new restaurants in Calgary to take the guesswork out of your next dining experience, including pizza spots and wine bars.

Be sure to stop by and visit any of these fantastic new restaurants in Calgary that opened in the last month.

This second outpost is opening in the brand-new Calgary Farmer’s Market. The first location can be found at 819 17 Avenue SW. There is also a truck you can find at events and various locations around the city throughout the year.

This burger joint serves up fries, milkshakes, chicken sandwiches, and more, and is 100% plant-based.

Address: 25 Greenbriar Drive NW, Calgary

This social house is now complete with a full kitchen, microbrewery, taproom, and patio. The room is decorated with adorable do-it-yourself-style vintage brewery furniture.

There are six unique appetizers that are perfect for sharing and enjoying with beer, like the smoked chicken wings and the dumplings. The kale caesar salad here is made with preserved tomatoes, roasted grapes, spent grain garlic croutons, bacon lardons, basil, lemon, roasted garlic vinaigrette, and parmesan cheese.

There are also four different sandwiches, three kinds of pizzas made with cold fermented house dough, and four comfort meals, including a double smoked bacon mac n cheese, using creative ingredients like serpentini noodles and garlic spent grain crumble.

Address: 1059 14th Street SW, Calgary

Brix + Barrel, a new concept from a popular Calgary restaurant group, recently opened its doors after much anticipation.

This spot is from the Umbrella Group Hospitality team behind the super popular party spot Rooftop YYC.

We have seen the happy hour, and it includes $6 beers and glasses of wine and $12 cocktails on tap. Some happy hour food options are truffle parmesan fries, chicken satay skewers, spicy butter shrimp, salmon carpaccio, and a burger, to name a few.

Address: 351 4th Avenue SW, Calgary

strEATS Kitchens is a street food restaurant with global inspiration that just opened up a new location in Calgary.

strEATS Kitchens started in Calgary in 2017, and there are now more than 20 locations in cities like Vancouver, Kelowna, Edmonton, and Regina. Specializing in street food favourites like tacos, burritos, poutine, and bowls, this spot aims to “blow the minds” of every guest that comes through.

Tacos include unique creations like buffalo chicken and mango shrimp. There are five different kinds of poutines here, including the chicken waffle made with fries, cheese curds, gravy, and topped with breaded chicken, and waffles tossed in maple syrup with whipped cream.

Address: 180 Legacy Main Street SE, Calgary

Bussin is a new 100% halal restaurant for burgers, waffles, shakes, and more.

The menu here offers a fresh take on the classic North American diner, reimagined with a signature pink colour and heart motifs found in all of the imagery, decor, and branding.

There are nearly 15 different smash and chicken burgers here, like the Toaster with triple smashed patties between two grilled cheese buns, and the chicken bacon ranch burger on a brioche bun.

Address: 1121 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

