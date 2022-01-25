With the recent announcement that The Rooftop YYC will be reopening its doors very soon, it feels like spring is right around the corner.

The Rooftop YYC first opened on July 1 of 2021, and it’s been one of the most popular patios in Calgary ever since. Neon signs, wood finishes, tons of plants, and one of the best restrooms in Canada are just a few aspects of the decor that make this spot so special.

The massive tent, filled with bench-style seating, booths, and bars, with transparent walls, is situated on the very top of Calgary’s 5th Avenue TD Canada Trust building,

After closing for the winter, it appears it will be back “very soon,” according to the venue, just in time for spring.

The Rooftop YYC has been teasing an exciting return on social media lately, reminding us of the Board & Boozy wine and cheese plate specials, a new handcrafted cocktail list for the spring, and fresh food features, all to be enjoyed in this tropical atmosphere.

An official date for when The Rooftop YYC will reopen its doors has not yet been announced, but it should be very soon.

Stay tuned for more updates.

Rooftop YYC

Address: 414 3 Street SW, Calgary

Instagram