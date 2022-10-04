Brix + Barrel, a new concept from a popular Calgary restaurant group, is having its soft opening today.

This spot is from the Umbrella Group Hospitality team behind the super popular party spot Rooftop YYC.

The Rooftop YYC first opened on July 1, 2021, and it’s been one of the most popular patios in Calgary ever since. Neon signs, wood finishes, tons of plants, and one of the best restrooms in Canada are just a few aspects of the decor that make this spot so special.

Rooftop and Ceilis have a devoted following, so this is very exciting news for many in YYC.

Details on the menu, opening date, and exact location have not been revealed, so stay tuned for updates on this brand-new concept from a reputable team. You can also head in for yourself and see what all of the hype is about.

We have seen the happy hour, and it includes $6 beers and glasses of wine and $12 cocktails on tap. Some happy hour food options are truffle parmesan fries, chicken satay skewers, spicy butter shrimp, salmon carpaccio, and a burger, to name a few.

All we know for now is that it aims to be a spot for cocktails, and it’s in the same location as the now-closed Ceilis (351 4th Avenue SW), and we can’t wait to see the space.

This is one we’ve been looking forward to and we are so excited it’s here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brix + Barrel (@brixbarrelyyc)

Brix + Barrel

Address: 351 4th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram