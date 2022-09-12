Karen’s Diner — an interactive, immersive, and unique dining experience — is coming to Calgary this winter.

These fun dining adventures have been making their mark in Calgary over the last few years, from Peter Pan-themed Neverland cocktail pop-ups to Wizard-themed mini-golf bars.

Now, coming to Calgary in early November is a diner with great food and Karen-level rudeness.

Karen’s Diner is brought to us from the same Australia-based brand that organizes the Hidden pop-up experiences around the world, but this time the experience you’re paying for is a bunch of rude “Karens” as servers.

The concept is a 1950s-style diner with burgers, floats, and other classic diner food – as well as a few strong cocktails – fully staffed by some less-than-pleasant waiters.

Promising an “absurdly fun experience,” guests will not only enjoy good food and drinks alongside some rudeness but they’ll also be forced to play some games, too.

The pop-up experience is already operating in several Australian cities, with plans to open locations in Vancouver and Toronto, as well as a handful of other North American cities.

Bookings will be required for the Calgary dining experience, with groups of up to four at each table.

You can book now to be added to the event’s second release waitlist to get a spot once Karen’s Diner opens up. The pop-up will be running at a secret Calgary location until November 27, 2023.

Also, anyone who is actually named Karen (with the ID to prove it) will get a free drink.

Recruit your friends to tag along for a different kind of old-school diner experience – just don’t complain to the manager.

When: November 5 to 27, 2023

Where: Secret location in Calgary

Tickets: From $15

With files from Daryn Wright