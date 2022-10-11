strEATS Kitchens, a street food restaurant with global inspirations, is opening a new location in Calgary this month.

Opening next week on Monday, October 17, this exciting new spot is located in the Legacy community of YYC. The other two strEATS locations here are found at 555 11th Avenue SW and 11440 Braeside Drive SW.

To celebrate this grand opening, this location will be offering the first 21 guests to eat for free, the first 24 guests a D’served ice cream sandwich, and the first 100 guests a free Sapsucker drink.

strEATS Kitchens started in Calgary in 2017, and there are now more than 20 locations in cities like Vancouver, Kelowna, Edmonton, and Regina. Specializing in street food favourites like tacos, burritos, poutine, and bowls, this spot aims to “blow the minds” of every guest that comes through.

There are so many options for all of these kinds of food.

Tacos include unique creations like buffalo chicken and mango shrimp. There are five different kinds of poutines here, like the chicken waffle made with fries, cheese curds, gravy, and topped with breaded chicken, and waffles tossed in maple syrup with whipped cream.

If you’d prefer a burrito or a bowl, we suggest going for either the lemongrass chicken burrito or the Jamaican jerk bowl, but there are plenty of others to choose from.

There are also tasty snacks, like Thai chicken votes, mini-pirogies, coconut shrimp, and more.

strEATS Kitchens – Legacy

Address: 180 Legacy Main Street SE, Calgary

Instagram