Leopold’s Tavern, a popular pub for sports, food, and craft beer is opening a new Calgary location next week.

This fourth YYC location, Leo’s Elbow, will be open for business starting on Monday, October 24, located right beside CF Chinook Centre. We love having a great new place to be able to visit so close to the massive mall, so this is an exciting announcement.

This menu has plenty of tasty options worth ordering, but it’s the behemoth and creative poutines that you absolutely have to order.

There are five mainstay poutines at Leopold’s Tavern, as well as a weekly feature poutine and the unbelievable Punchbowl Poutine.

Served up fully loaded, the Punchbowl Poutine is served with 1 lb of cheese curds, 4 lbs of fries, and a litre of gravy served in one massive bowl.

This fun dish is meant to be shared, but if you are willing to take it on by yourself and complete the challenge, you’ll see yourself on the hallowed wall of fame here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leopold’s Tavern (@leopoldstavern)

A few of these other poutine flavours include Montreal smoked meat, cheeseburger, or the BBQ chicken ranch, made with buttermilk fried chicken, cheese curds, honey BBQ, ranch, beef gravy, and fried onions.

As if that wasn’t mouthwatering enough, you can even upgrade your poutine to curly fries. It’s for all of these reasons that make this place is easily one of the best places to get poutine in Calgary.

Some of the other food items that are on the menu include Baja tacos, a buffalo chicken chop salad, a cajun chicken caesar wrap, pierogis, and garlic bread bombs, which are pull-apart knots topped with mozzarella, garlic butter, herbs, and choice of dip.

Leopold’s also has one of the best selections of interesting wing flavours you’ll see anywhere else.

Next time you’re at the mall for a shop, check out this new outpost!

Leopold’s Tavern – Elbow

Address: 7746 Elbow Drive SW, Calgary – Elbow

Instagram