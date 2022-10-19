Mr. Sun Tea, a popular Taiwanese bubble tea spot, just opened Calgary’s first location.

Located in Calgary’s East Village, this shop makes its teas using handcrafted tapioca pearls that are made in-house daily.

With locations all across the world, this is also a first for Alberta.

Ordering from the menu here starts with the tea drink, including options for milk, fresh, smoothies, lattes, and more. Then, guests can add unique options like grass jelly, coffee jelly, basil seed, oatmeal, pudding, milk foam, and rainbow pearls.

Some of the specialty drinks include sun green tea with non-alcoholic Heineken beer, grapefruit mojito green tea, taro fresh milk with pearls, and blueberry duke with crystal balls.

Handcrafted pearls and chewy add-ons are used to create delicious drinks like the mouth-watering red bean oatmeal milk tea.

Order up a pre-made drink or create your own exactly how you like it.

As if the doors swinging open wasn’t enough, this place will also be featuring some amazing deals, like a buy-one-get-the-second-one-50%-off deal running until Thursday, October 20.

This was a highly anticipated new bubble tea shop, so if you’re a true boba head, go and check this place out immediately.

Mr. Sun Tea

Address: 620 8th Avenue SE Calgary

Instagram