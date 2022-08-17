The heat wave continues and so do many of the hot new openings of many new restaurants in Calgary, including patios, pizza spots, and veggie joints.

Going to a favourite and familiar spot is always easy, but trying a new place can also be rewarding.

We’ve rounded up the best new restaurants in Calgary to take the guesswork out of your next dining experience.

Be sure to stop by and visit any of these fantastic new restaurants in Calgary that opened in the last month.

This is the first food concept opening inside The Oliver building, which aims to be a central hub for incredible Italian food.

The space inside is elegant and exciting and the perfect place to enjoy cafe-style food and drink in a cozy but luxurious room.

Guests can try any of the traditional croissants, paninis, pastries, and more, but created with a modern Italian influence.

Address: 524 10th Avenue SW, Calgary