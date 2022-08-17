Best new restaurants in Calgary you have to check out soon
The heat wave continues and so do many of the hot new openings of many new restaurants in Calgary, including patios, pizza spots, and veggie joints.
Going to a favourite and familiar spot is always easy, but trying a new place can also be rewarding.
We’ve rounded up the best new restaurants in Calgary to take the guesswork out of your next dining experience.
Be sure to stop by and visit any of these fantastic new restaurants in Calgary that opened in the last month.
Treno Coffee & Prosecco
This is the first food concept opening inside The Oliver building, which aims to be a central hub for incredible Italian food.
The space inside is elegant and exciting and the perfect place to enjoy cafe-style food and drink in a cozy but luxurious room.
Guests can try any of the traditional croissants, paninis, pastries, and more, but created with a modern Italian influence.
Address: 524 10th Avenue SW, Calgary
Pazzi Pizzeria
The pizza here is made fresh to order every time, with scratch-made dough and premium ingredients and toppings.
There are nine unique pizzas on the menu, all of which feel like exciting twists on the traditional pies we know and love.
The Rustica is topped with balsamic caramelized onions, smoked pancetta, provolone, and grana shavings, while a pizza like the Carnevale is made with tomato, fennel, pork sausage, smoked pancetta, spicy calabrese salami, and fontina cheese.
Address: 524 10th Avenue SW, Calgary
Fleetwood Lounge
This bar has a welcoming atmosphere that feels elevated in style — it’s relaxed and a great place to unwind at the end of the day. Guests can expect classic cocktails and a rich, shareable food menu.
This throwback bar is a great place to sip on a martini, shaken or stirred.
Polenta fries, fondue dip, jumbo green tiger prawns, grilled lamb lollipops, and poutine with pulled duck confit, taleggio cheese, cranberry mustard, and duck jus are just a few of the menu items here.
Address: 524 10th Avenue SW, Calgary
Castella Cheesecake
Having opened July 20, it’s incredibly exciting to now have a new and much-loved Japanese-style pastry bakery in YYC.
The cheesecake souffle combines two already perfect desserts and makes something even better, while the molten cheese tarts are creamy, decadent, and a little smaller for a quick bite.
Address: 6455 Macleod Trail, Calgary – CF Chinook Centre
The Wilde
The Wilde is a fine dining restaurant located on the hotel’s 27th floor that will feature organic, sustainable, and local ingredients.
Creative dishes are served inside the stunning new room and outside on the highest patio in the entire city.
Address: The Dorian – 525 5th Avenue SW, Calgary
Fire and Flora
This exciting new restaurant was originally supposed to open in the spring, so it’s so nice to finally have it here in YYC. The menu highlights the best ingredients Canada has to offer.
Canadian cuisine can be hard to define, and this new spot seems like it will be a great representation of dishes and flavours.
The Canadian-focused menu at this exciting new spot will feature veggie-forward cuisine, so expect fresh vegetables and exciting flavours to enhance them.
Address: 227 11th Avenue SW, Calgary
Drinks & Such
Drinks & Such is an entirely new concept opening soon in Calgary that might feel more like a tropical vacation than a normal night out for dinner.
Opening on 17th Avenue, this concept aims to resemble the beach house bars and oceanfront supper clubs you might find in the Mediterranean or on the South American coast.
Address: 1406 – 17th Avenue SW, Calgary
Luca Restaurant
Luca Restaurant offers indulgent premium Italian food and drinks.
The menu here is broken up into starters, pasta dishes, salads, meat, and seafood. Every dish has a modern take on a classic, elevating the food to something entirely original.
As an example of creativity, the semolina-dusted calamari is served with artichoke-lemon tartar and smoked paprika, and the gnocco ravioli is made with whipped ricotta and soft egg yolk filling, beurre noisette, and smoked pancetta.
Address: 524 10th Avenue SW, Calgary
ACME Pizza Co.
ACME Pizza Co. is an exciting new pizza spot inside the Two House Brewing Co., a new beer taproom.
Located in Calgary’s bustling Sunalta community, the pizzas here are classic and contemporary, and the beers are delicious and house-brewed. Both the brewery and the pizza menu only launched last week.
These hand-built pizzas were thought up by Executive Chef and Pizzaiolo Avdyl “Agostino” Agolli, and there are 16 different kinds to choose from.
This is a 2-for-1 spot and one of the best new restaurants in Calgary.
Address: 1901 10th Street SW, Calgary