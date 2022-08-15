9 Calgary food events happening this week: August 15 to 21

The weather is HOT right now in YYC, but there are some amazing Calgary food events to cool off at.

The fantastic selection of epic food and beverage events continuing into the middle of August look pretty great, offering a wonderful last chance to enjoy the summer.

This week has some of the city’s most interesting summer food events like tastings, festivals, and of course, extravagant Pride activities.

Here are nine of the best food events in Calgary to check out this week.

This year, over 80 restaurants and bars in Calgary, Edmonton, and the Rocky Mountains will be taking part, creating themed cocktails to sip on between Friday, August 5 and Friday, August 26.

Just a few of the participating establishments include Major Tom in Calgary, which was named the Best New Restaurant in Canada, and Campio Brewing in Edmonton, a contemporary brewpub that has its own brand of house-made beers.

Each spot will be serving feature cocktails where at least $1 of each drink sold will be donated to the Skipping Stone Foundation. For the full list of participating restaurants and bars, check out the website.

When: August 5 to 26, 2022

Where: Various locations

YYC Bubble Tea and Asian Dessert Festival

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YYC Bubble Tea Fest (@yycbbtfest)

Running from August 1 to 27, the festival is also raising money for Wing Kei Care Centres, a not-for-profit, community-based organization that provides compassionate, quality, culturally appropriate and loving care to seniors of Chinese descent.

A few of the tasty treats visitors can look forward to trying include the Black Sesame Croffle from Chewgurt Yummy, Pacific Hut’s Sago at Gulaman, and Uzu Tayaki’s Thai Tea Soft Serve.

When: August 1 to 27, 2022

Where: Various locations

Market on Stephen Avenue

Shop and wander this fashionable area all while enjoying some craft beer, food trucks, or even hop onto one of the many patios.

When: Every Tuesday, 5 to 10 pm

Where: 8 Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: Free

This weekly event is a chance to learn about and try various whiskies chosen and taught by experts in the field.

When: Every Saturday at 3:30 pm

Where: 137 8th Avenue Southwest, Calgary

Price: $25

Jazz in the Gardens

Summer will be winding down soon, but there are still some fun ways around YYC to enjoy the outdoors.

Sit on one of the nicest patios in the city and enjoy $1.50 oysters, refreshing cocktails, and live jazz music.

When: Thursday, August 18, 6 pm

Where: 806 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: Free

After a two-year absence, this one-day-only free festival returns with vendor tents, cultural tents, a kid’s fun zone, and plenty of food trucks.

When: August 20, 11 am to 7 pm

Where: 328 Centre Street SE. Calgary

Price: Free

Party on the rooftop of this popular bar and dance to a number of different DJs. Enjoy the pub grub, cocktails, and brews in between songs and sets.

When: August 21, 3 to 10 pm

Where: Broken City – 613 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: $5

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brewery & The Beast (@brewerythebeast)

This one-of-a-kind, ultra-meaty outdoor culinary experience features chefs cooking up locally-sourced products and ingredients, and aims to educate guests about becoming conscientious consumers and buying local – all while filling their stomachs with a ton of high-quality grub.

When: August 21, 1 to 4 pm

Where: Stampede Park – 1410 Olympic Way SE, Calgary

Price: $135

Biking to and from four of YYC’s best spots, this summer-only tour is a great chance to try dishes created by the area’s top chefs.

When: Every Saturday, 10 am to 3:15 pm

Where: Hutch Cafe, Canela Cafe & Bakery, Peasant Cheese, and Donna Mac

Price: Starting at $155.90