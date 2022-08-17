The increasingly popular family-owned spot The Mash is finally opening its new Calgary location this week.

This will be the fourth YYC location and sixth in Alberta. The Mash is growing quickly with one also in Airdrie and one recently opened in St. Albert.

Integrated with Half Hitch Brewing, this newest location is opening this Friday on Calgary’s iconic 17th Avenue. Originally announced back in January for a March opening, this long-awaited outpost is finally opening Friday, August 19.

Half Hitch Brewing is a micro-brewery owned by the same Heier/Kozloski family. The Mash is literally a mashup of ideas, selling its very own delicious craft beer alongside the craft pizzas.

The team here actually uses this mash-up process when making their amazing pizzas as well. Using the spent grain from the brewery, the kitchen is able to recycle it to make their pizza dough from scratch.

It tastes unlike any dough you’ve ever had and is a great way to limit waste.

Always looking for new ways to use this up-cycled grain, they are constantly challenging themselves to find interesting ways to use it. Right now the focus is on the pizza dough, but the hope is to soon create desserts, dog treats, and more.

From classic pepperoni to the famous dill pickle and bacon pizza, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Takeout is an option here, but this new outpost for The Mash will surely be a great place to hang out by yourself or with a group. As if craft beers and pizza in a laid-back atmosphere weren’t enough, there are also board games to bring over to the table.

And as if you needed another reason to check out this new spot, The Mash will also be offering a slice of pizza for a pay-what-you-can donation in support of Women In Need Society in Calgary.

This special will be running from 3 pm until 6 pm on grand opening day.

The Mash Craft Beer & Craft Pizza

Address: 1535 5th Street SW, Calgary

Instagram