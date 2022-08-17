Please And Thanks, an exciting new street food spot and cocktail bar, is opening next week in Calgary.

Opening inside the iconic Grain Exchange Building in the heart of YYC, this new bar and restaurant concept has already soft-opened, with a grand opening next week on August 22.

With no reservations, and open late from Monday to Saturday, this is a great spot for a quick mid-day lunch or after-work drinks and small plates.

Some of the highlights on this menu are the stir fry, the Korean fried chicken baos, chicken birria tacos, and the chuck and chorizo burger.

Every food item is inspired by flavours from all over the globe, like the jumbo beef hot dog topped with red sauce, mustard, swiss cheese, kewpie mayo, and crushed Fritos, while dishes like Shanghai Noodle Stir-Fry are tossed with wok-fried noodles, sweet soy, chicken,

scallions, and black sesame.

This is also a cocktail bar after all, and there are many unique ones to sip on here.

Moscow mules with mango, mojitos with peach, hibiscus, lavender, and pineapple, or the batanga with tequila, salt, like, and cola are a few of the ways the drinks all feel like fun twists on familiar classics.

This is the same time behind the hip new Drinks & Such beach house bar and supper club-inspired spot, so we can’t wait to give this one a visit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Please And Thanks (@pleaseandthanksca)

Please And Thanks

Address: Grain Exchange Building – 815 1st Street SW, Calgary

Instagram