Pazzi Pizzeria is an exciting new Neapolitan-inspired pizza restaurant opening in Calgary tomorrow.

This new pizza joint will be in the exact location of Treno Coffee & Prosecco, an exciting new cafe and bar concept, and Luca Mercato, a new modern and stylish Italian market.

It’s safe to say this will be an incredible food spot for Calgary diners.

It’s actually part of The Olive building, which aims to be a central hub for five incredible Italian food concepts.

Pazzi Pizzeria will have pizza that is made fresh to order every time, with scratch-made dough and premium ingredients and toppings.

There will be nine unique pizzas on the menu here, all of which feel like exciting twists on the traditional pies we know and love.

The Rustica is topped with balsamic caramelized onions, smoked pancetta,

provolone, and grana shavings, while a pizza like the Carnevale is made with tomato, fennel, pork sausage, smoked pancetta, spicy calabrese salami, and fontina cheese.

There will also be small bites and food social boards for people to order and share.

The space aims for a relaxed and cheerful atmosphere for a casual lunch or evening out, no matter the occasion. It’s always an excellent time for high-quality pizza.

An exact opening date has been up in the air for a couple of months, so having this highly anticipated new place for authentic pizza finally here is super exciting.

Check out this new spot the next time you’re craving pizza, and if you’re anything like us, that’s pretty much every day.

Pazzi Pizzeria

Address: 524 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram