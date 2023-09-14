15 fun things to do in Vancouver this weekend: September 15 to 17

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The last weekend of summer has arrived! Don’t let it go to waste!

From a huge outdoor comedy festival to a giant book sale and more, here are 15 fun events to check out around Metro Vancouver from September 15 to 17.

What: Concord Pacific Place will host TEF1 (The Electronic Force 1) on September 17, with free festivities for the whole family and thrilling races throughout the day.

Attendees can also explore The TEF JAM Entertainment zone with headliner DJ Kemo from Juno award-winners the Rascalz and check out the vendor booths and sponsor stalls on site.

Food trucks will be serving up delicious eats to hungry visitors, and a raffle will also be held for prizes, such as a Loaded Board Tan Tien.

When: September 17, 2023

Time: 3 to 9 pm

Where: Concord Pacific Place – 811 Carrall Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free; register online

What: Scotiabank’s Dance Centre Open House features a wide variety of free classes, demos, and events. Get your feet moving with ballet, Afrobeats, flamenco and contemporary styles. Participating companies include Flamenco Rosario, Performance Clinic, TomoeArts, Voirelia Dance Hub, Vancouver Ballet Society, and more.

When: September 16, 2023

Time: 12 to 5 pm

Where: Scotiabank Dance Centre – 677 Davie Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Atsuko Okatsuka was selected as one of Variety’s 10 Comics to Watch for 2022, and her debut standup special was named the “Best Debut Special of 2022” by the New York Times. Her on-screen credits include History of the World Pt. II, Room 104, and The Show Next Door With Randall Park. She performs two shows at the Vogue on September 15.

When: September 15, 2023

Time: Doors 6 pm (early show), doors 8 pm (late show)

Where: Vogue Theatre – 918 Granville Street

Cost: Starting at $32 plus fees, purchase online

What: Bark Park is returning to Bentall Centre’s rooftop parkade, and the free event is treating guests to live entertainment, delicious eats and drinks, and photo ops. Yummy treats for your paw-some pals will also be served.

Partial proceeds from the dog-friendly public event will go to support Loved at Last, a non-profit organization based in Vancouver that helps find homes for dogs in need. And those who RSVP online will receive a free Pooch Scoop.

When: September 16, 2023

Time: 12 to 5 pm

Where: Bentall Centre Bark Park – 1025 Dunsmuir Street

Cost: Free, RSVP online

What: North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market is celebrating its 10th anniversary in Lower Lonsdale in 2023. The popular free event takes place every Friday and features a beer garden, live music, market vendors and food trucks.

The Shipyards Night Market will also be honouring Ingrid Doerr, the founder of the beloved event, this year.

When: Every Friday until September 15, 2023

Time: 3 to 10 pm

Where: The Shipyards — 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Four Seasons Resort and Residences Whistler hosts the annual Terry Fox Run to help raise funds for innovative cancer research, and everyone is welcome to join. Participants can walk, run, bike, or skate in support of the important work of the Terry Fox Research Institute.

Registration begins at 10 am and includes a light, nutritious breakfast and freshly brewed coffee by donation. After a warm-up and a picturesque walk at 11 am led by the Whistler Fire Department, all are invited to enjoy a tasty Four Seasons lunch and children’s entertainment. The lunch and activities are by donation, with a silent auction with great prizes also available for bid.

When: September 17, 2023

Time: Registration is at 10 am, run starts at 11 am

Where: Four Seasons Resort and Residences Whistler – 4591 Blackcomb Way, Whistler

Registration: Online

What: Friends of the Vancouver Public Library is hosting its popular Used Book Sale at the VPL’s main branch at 350 West Georgia Street. Head to the Alice McKay Room to discover hundreds of books at very low prices. The sale will also feature CDs and DVDs among the offerings.

Proceeds support special library projects, services, collections and programs.

When: September 14 to 16, 2023

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Alice MacKay Room, Vancouver Public Library Central Branch – 350 West Georgia Street

What: FlyOver Canada at Canada Place is bringing passengers to Legendary Iceland, a high-flying journey over the nation’s stunning fjords, glaciers, and volcanos. Highlights of the sightseeing flight ride include Aldeyjarfoss waterfall, Markarfljótsgljúfur canyon, ÞMælifell volcano, Dyrhólaey cliffs, and more.

When: Now until December 14, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Available on-site or online. Booking online beforehand is advised.

What: The Whistler Village Beer Festival (WVBF) returns to the heart of the resort for a massive celebration of everything craft beverages.

The Main Event at Whistler Olympic Plaza will showcase over 100 varieties of cider, beer, canned cocktails, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages. And the extravaganza also includes great concerts you won’t want to miss.

When: September 11 to 17, 2023. Main Event on September 16, 2023

Time: Various times. Main Event from 12 to 6 pm

Where: Various locations throughout Whistler Village, Main Event at Whistler Olympic Plaza

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: One of Canada’s largest comedy events is making its West Coast debut this month, and it’s bringing some legendary stars out for the party.

The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival is taking over the Brockton Cricket Fields in Stanley Park with headliners Kevin Hart and Russell Peters. Also joining Peters on Friday are acclaimed comedians Reggie Watts and Steph Tolev.

When: September 15 and 16, 2023

Where: Stanley Park, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $59 plus taxes and fees. VIP Reserved tickets with table-side service, early entrance to the grounds, and more are also available. Purchase online.

What: Thank DOG I am Out, a volunteer-based animal rescue society, is holding a Walk 4 Awareness to spread the word about the importance of dog rescue and adoption. The family-friendly 4 km walk along Spanish Banks will be accompanied by special guest “Pack Leader” Lee Asher from @theasherhouse. Dogs are welcome to join the fun on leash.

The event will also feature photo ops, vendors, live music and face painting, and a chance to connect with other like-minded dog lovers. All children and youth ages 16 years and under walk for free.

When: September 16, 2023

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Spanish Banks West Parking Lot A – NW Marine Drive, Vancouver

Cost: $30, with walkers ages 16 and under participating for free. Register online

Artists, biologists, performers, activists, and the community come together to chart new pathways from loss to hope. Join in the conversations about what BC can do right now to safeguard biodiversity and the future.

Guests can discover works of art, hear panel discussions with First Nations leaders, take part in a Family Fun Day and a clay workshop, and more.

When: September 15 to 23, 2023

Time: Gallery Hours 3 to 6 pm from Tuesday to Thursday. Various times for special events.

Where: Alternatives Gallery – 1659 Venables Street, Vancouver Cost: Free admission to art show during public gallery hours. Special events are free or by donation.

What: Vancouver’s ever-popular Car-Free Day returns this month for epic celebrations across the city. The massive street festivals are presented by Translink and promote the growth of car-free culture and spaces.

Each year, thousands of attendees enjoy live entertainment, food vendors and community booths, kid’s activities, and more. Best of all, the events are free to check out.

When: September 16, 2023

Time: 12 to 7 pm

Where: Main Street – 10th Avenue to 25th Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Vancouver-based drone light show company Pixel Sky Animations will commemorate its official public launch with the Open-Air Gala.

The collaboration with Bootleggers Cocktail and Chali Rosso Art Gallery will also feature Vancouver’s first drone light show for the expected 700 attendees on the False Creek seawall.

When: September 15, 2023

Time: 5 to 11 pm

Where: Science World and False Creek

Cost: Tickets start at $45 plus fees, purchase online

What: Hollywood Theatre invites partygoers to jump into the time machine and go back to the ’80s and ’90s with two epic events this week.

First up on Friday is The Breakfast Club: 80s Dance Party and Official Russell Peters After Party. Peters will be in the house, and there will even be a screening of Back to the Future at 8 pm. Don’t forget to stop by the Delorean out front for photo ops.

Come back on Saturday for Get On Up Meets SJS . The night will feature all of your favourite ’90s R&B and hip-hop jams, so bring your best throwback outfits,

When: September 15 and 16, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Hollywood Theatre — 3123 West Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, purchase online