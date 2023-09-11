EventsArts

Vancouver’s first drone light show soars over Science World this week (PHOTOS)

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
Sep 11 2023, 6:47 pm
Pixel Sky Animations/Submitted

Science World’s state-of-the-art lighting system won’t be the only thing shining bright on False Creek this week.

Vancouver-based drone light show company Pixel Sky Animations will commemorate its official public launch with the Open-Air Gala on Friday, September 15.

The collaboration with Bootleggers Cocktail and Chali Rosso Art Gallery will also feature Vancouver’s first drone light show for the expected 700 attendees on the False Creek seawall.

“We believe that storytelling is at the heart of every great performance,” said Miro Hubac, creative director of Pixel Sky Animations, in a release. “Our drone light shows use the canvas of the night sky to paint narratives that engage, inspire, and awe audiences of all ages.

“Our goal is to transport attendees to new worlds through technology-driven artistry.”

Vancouver drone show

Pixel Sky Animations/Submitted

Pixel Sky Animation adds that the drone light show has been “meticulously designed for optimal viewing from a specific focal point at Science World,” though it will be visible from various angles.

Vancouver drone show

Pixel Sky Animations/Submitted

The Open-Air Gala will include a curated cocktail experience from Bootleggers, an immersive art exhibition by Chali Rosso Art Gallery, and two performance stages headlined by international DJs Ray Kash and Dezza.

Vancouver drone show

Pixel Sky Animations/Submitted

Open Air Gala at Science World

When: September 15, 2023
Time: 5 to 11 pm
Where: Science World and False Creek
Cost: Tickets start at $45 plus fees, purchase online

