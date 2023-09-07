A FREE paw-some puppy celebration returns to Vancouver next week (PHOTOS)

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The dog days of summer may be over, but the puppy love-fest continues next week in Downtown Vancouver.

Bark Park is returning to Bentall Centre’s rooftop parkade at 1025 Dunsmuir Street on Saturday, September 16.

The free event is treating guests to live entertainment, delicious eats and drinks, and photo ops. Yummy treats for your paw-some pals will also be served.

Bark Park was first launched by Bentall Centre in 2022 to create a dog-friendly community in the heart of Vancouver. The previous event in June 2023 drew over 600 people and their pooches, with organizers expecting a bigger turnout this month.

Bring your furry family member to check out a variety of fun activities and photo ops. Vendors for Bark Park 2023 include Granville Island Brewing, Discover Dogs, In the Raw Pet Food, Kissamo, Pom and Chi, and Global Pet Foods. Local artists, including DJs and illustrators, will also be on site.

Partial proceeds from the dog-friendly public event will go to support Loved at Last, a non-profit organization based in Vancouver that helps find homes for dogs in need. And those who RSVP online will receive a free Pooch Scoop.

When: September 16, 2023

Time: 12 to 5 pm

Where: Bentall Centre Bark Park – 1025 Dunsmuir Street

Cost: Free, RSVP online