Futuristic extreme racing league zooms into Concord Pacific Place next week (PHOTOS)

An extreme racing league aiming to revolutionize the world of electric unicycles (EUCs) is making its world debut in Vancouver this month.

Concord Pacific Place will host TEF1 (The Electronic Force 1) on Sunday, September 17, with free festivities for the whole family and thrilling races throughout the day.

According to organizers, the event is just the beginning of what they have planned with personal electric vehicles (PEVs).

“Our Vancouver event is a pilot for what we hope will grow into a fascinating and thrilling sport for racing and e-ride enthusiasts,” said TEF1 in an email to Daily Hive. “As a pilot, we will be hosting an EUC race which will include qualifying rounds, followed by a final race to determine the winners of the event.

“However, our long-term plan is to host races for all types of PEVs, such as e-bikes, e-scooters, and electric longboards.

TEF1 Race Day will feature electric unicycles racing down 300 ft straights and challenging turns for a chance to win thousands of dollars in cash prizes. The top five racers will also automatically qualify for the league’s championship event.

Attendees can also explore The TEF JAM Entertainment zone with headliner DJ Kemo from Juno award-winners the Rascalz and check out the vendor booths and sponsor stalls on site.

Food trucks will be serving up delicious eats to hungry visitors, and a raffle will also be held for prizes, such as a Loaded Board Tan Tien.

When: September 17, 2023

Time: 3 to 9 pm

Where: Concord Pacific Place – 811 Carrall Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free; register online