Kevin Hart and Russell Peters could cause traffic issues in Vancouver this weekend

A massive comedy event is taking over Stanley Park this weekend, and the city’s Park Board is warning that traffic will be impacted in a number of ways.

Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation has announced that drivers using the Lions Gate Bridge should expect “significant delays” as nighttime work begins on the bridge resurfacing project.

Drivers are also warned to expect congestion at the entry and exit from Stanley Park as The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival will be taking place at Brockton Cricket Fields in the park on September 15 and 16.

“We are asking park visitors to consider leaving their vehicles at home while this work is underway,” said the Park Board in a release. “Alternative modes of transportation, such as public transit, walking, biking and rolling will be the best options to get to and around the park during the festival.”

The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival in Vancouver features headliners Russell Peters on Friday evening and Kevin Hart on Saturday night.

Overnight on both dates of the festival, from 10 pm to 8 am, there will only be one lane open to single-lane alternating traffic on the Lions Gate Bridge and Stanley Park Causeway.

Northbound access to Prospect Point from Stanley Park Causeway will be fully closed during the same hours.

On Friday and Saturday nights, the Upper Cricket Parking Lot will be reserved as an accessible entrance as well as a designated ride-share pick-up and drop-off for festival attendees. Meanwhile, the Lower Avison Parking Lot will be reserved for accessible and crew parking.

And until Tuesday, September 19, the Totem Pole Parking Lot will be closed to the public for festival use.

“For those cycling to the park, the seawall will remain open throughout the event and at least one sidewalk will remain open on the Lions Gate Bridge,” added the Park Board in a statement. “Please be aware of recent traffic pattern changes, particularly in the Ceperley Meadow area. Please exercise caution, be mindful of other lane users and observe all signage in the area.”

When: September 15 and 16, 2023

Where: Stanley Park, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $59 plus taxes and fees. VIP Reserved tickets with table-side service, early entrance to the grounds and more are also available. Purchase online