15 fun things to do in Vancouver this weekend: October 25 to 27
The spookiest weekend of the year is here!
If you’re looking for a fun and frightful way to celebrate the weekend, we’ve got you covered with 15 exciting events to check out around Vancouver from October 27 to 29. Halloween Train, Cirque Costume Ball, and more!
Spooktacular Newton
What: The annual Spooktacular Newton, hosted by the Newton Business Improvement Association, will take place on Saturday, October 26, on 137th Street.
An estimated 15,000 people will attend the spooky event, which will feature family-friendly activities, live entertainment, food vendors, and trick-or-treating.
When: October 26, 2024
Time: 11 am to 4 pm
Where: 137th Street, Surrey (Between 72A Avenue and 74th Avenue)
Cost: Free
Central Spark in Burnaby
What: The City of Burnaby once again hosts Central Spark this Halloween season, with fun events and activities in and around Central Park. Enjoy spooky roving entertainers, food trucks, photo ops, a drone show, and more.
Costumes are highly encouraged, and don’t miss the fireworks finale in Central Park at 7:30 pm.
When: October 25, 2024
Time: 6 to 8 pm. Fireworks at 7:30 pm
Where: Central Park – Kingsway and Patterson Avenue, Burnaby
Admission: Free
Woman in Black
What: The Royal Canadian Theatre Company presents Woman in Black, a dramatic thriller about a lawyer who works with a disbelieving young actor to help tell his horrifying story. Reality and terror begin to blur together as the two reach deeper into the lawyer’s darkest memories. Recommended for ages 14 and up.
When: October 24 to 27, 2027
Time: 7:30 pm (Thursday to Saturday), 2 pm (Saturday and Sunday)
Where: Studio Theatre at Surrey Arts Centre — 13750 88 Avenue, Surrey
Tickets: $32.35-$37.35, purchase online
Cirque Costume Ball
What: Vancouver’s longest-running licensed Halloween bash takes over Science World on Saturday, October 26.
Over 1,200 ghoulish party-goers will enjoy live cirque performances, spooky decor, and the city’s top DJs and performers. Tickets are on sale now, and it’s a party you don’t want to miss.
When: October 26, 2024
Time: 9 pm to 2 am
Where: Science World — 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
Diwali Fest 2024
What: Diwali Fest is celebrating its 21st anniversary throughout October with nature-themed festivities, and everyone is invited to the parties.
Multiple events are bringing delicious food and live performances to Downtown Vancouver, Coquitlam, and Surrey, and they are free to enjoy. So get ready to enjoy dance, interactive art exhibits, and more.
When: Various dates until October 27, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Various locations, check the website for details
Cost: Free
Canyon Frights at Capilano Suspension Bridge
What: Hold onto your brooms because the spooky season has returned to Capilano Suspension Bridge Park. The annual Canyon Frights event runs from October 11 to 31 and features ghostly friends, enchanting lights and more to delight families and Halloween fans of all ages.
When: Now until October 31, 2024
Time: 10 am to 8 pm (except October 25, 26, and 27, when hours are extended to 9 pm). Guests are welcome to stay in the Park an additional hour after posted closing time
Where: 3735 Capilano Road, North Vancouver
Cost: Various prices, purchase online
Dead Fellows Haunted Brewhouse
What: East Vancouver’s Strange Fellows Brewing is transforming into a haunted brewhouse for Halloween, and brave souls are invited to go on a self-guided tour through an “all-new swamp of horrors” filled with special surprises and frights.
When: October 18 to 20 and October 25 to 27, 2024
Time: 5 to 10 pm
Where: Strange Fellows Brewing — 1345 Clark Drive, Vancouver
Admission: Various prices, purchase online
Haunted Village: Legends, Tales and Other Stories
What: Burnaby Village Museum’s family-friendly Haunted Village: Legends, Tales, and Other Stories transforms the 10-acre historical attraction into a magical world from October 23 to 27. The open-air event invites guests to go on a unique self-guided walk and discover wonderous tales lifted from storybook pages and transformed into stunning displays.
When: October 23 to 27, 2024
Time: 4 to 9 pm
Where: Burnaby Village Museum – 6501 Deer Lake Avenue
Tickets: $10 (adults), $5 (children 2 to 12 years old), purchase online
World Supercross Canadian GP
What: For the first time in 20 years, the FIM World Supercross Championship is coming to BC Place on October 26. Be there as the world’s fastest talent on two wheels battle it out in a wild night of racing. The experience will also feature jaw-dropping freestyle stunts, live music, a fan zone and more.
It’s an event for the whole family, and you don’t want to miss it. Tickets are on sale now.
When: October 26, 2024
Time: 1 pm (Fan Zone opens), 5 pm (GA Gates opens)
Where: BC Place, Vancouver
Tickets: Tickets start at $65, purchase online
Musical Magic: Disney Edition
What: The next edition of Inspired at The Chan brings the guests to the Happiest Place on Earth. Musical Magic: Disney Edition features songs from films like Encanto, Aladdin, and Frozen performed by several local talents in this matinee concert.
When: October 27, 2024
Time: 3 pm
Where: Chan Shun Concert Hall, UBC
Tickets: $10-$30, purchase online
Dr. McGillicuddy’s Tasting
What: Head to BCLiquour Park Royal to experience the world-famous Dr. McGillicuddy’s flavours, crafted since 1865. Guests will sample the wide range of Dr. McGillicuddy’s offerings while discovering great-tasting options that will elevate your cocktail choices.
When: October 25, 2024
Time: 3 to 6 pm
Where: BCLIQUOR Park Royal – 785 Park Royal N, West Vancouver
Cost: Free
Dagerpaatch 2024
What: Return to the Dagerpaatch this Halloween at Dageraad Brewing and support a great cause. Guests are invited to pick out a pumpkin by donation, enjoy seasonal drinks and treats, chow down on delicious food while listening to great live entertainment, and more. There will even be costume contests.
The brewery has partnered with the Pacific Assistance Dogs Society (PADS) for the event, which is in support of their work connecting service dogs to people with disabilities. Dagerpaatch is also part of the Burnaby Halloween Festival.
PADS will also be on-site on October 26 and 27, bringing a puppy-meet-and-greet to the patch.
When: October 24 to 27, 2024
Time: 12 to 7 pm
Where: Dageraad Brewing – 114, 3191 Thunderbird Crescent, Burnaby
Admission: Free; pumpkins by donation to PADS
VIFF Total Cinema Series
What: The celebratory series at VIFF Centre – Vancity Theatre will spotlight “everything that makes going to the movies special, with an eclectic selection of classic films that demand to be seen on the big screen.” Catch films like Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Eyes Wide Shut, and more.
Total Cinema is also a showcase of the many technological improvements recently completed inside the downtown theatre.
When: Various dates until October 26, 2024
Time: Various times. See the full schedule online
Where: VIFF Centre – 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $10-$16, with Three-Ticket Packs also available. Purchase online
Bear Creek Park Halloween Train
What: Bear Creek Park Train presents its annual Pumpkin Train and Halloween Scream Train in Surrey throughout October. Whichever ride you choose, you’ll climb aboard Eddy The Engine for a spooky and delightful trip at one of the city’s most popular parks.
The little ones are invited on the daytime Pumpkin Train, while those looking for more frights can climb aboard the evening Halloween Scream Train. But beware: don’t let Chainsaw Charlie get you!
When: Now until October 31, 2024
Time: Pumpkin Train from 10 am to 4:30 pm; Scream Train from 6:30 to 10 pm
Where: Bear Creek Park & Mini Golf – 13750 88th Avenue, Surrey
Price: $11.50 for daytime trains, $17.50 for evening trains
Halloweenie at Granville Island
What: Granville Island Kids Market is in the Halloween spirit. Visit the Kid’s Market on October 27 between 11 am to 2 pm for trick-or-treating. The little ones can also snap a spooky pic in the photo booth.
When: October 27, 2024
Time: 11 am to 2 pm
Where: Granville Island Kids Market – 1496 Cartwright Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free