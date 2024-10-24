15 fun things to do in Vancouver this weekend: October 25 to 27

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

HALLOWEEN FOR DOGS with Wirth Hats & Be More Like Your Dog

The spookiest weekend of the year is here!

If you’re looking for a fun and frightful way to celebrate the weekend, we’ve got you covered with 15 exciting events to check out around Vancouver from October 27 to 29. Halloween Train, Cirque Costume Ball, and more!

What: The annual Spooktacular Newton, hosted by the Newton Business Improvement Association, will take place on Saturday, October 26, on 137th Street.

An estimated 15,000 people will attend the spooky event, which will feature family-friendly activities, live entertainment, food vendors, and trick-or-treating.

When: October 26, 2024

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: 137th Street, Surrey (Between 72A Avenue and 74th Avenue)

Cost: Free