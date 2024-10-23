Surrey roads closing for 15,000 Halloween revellers this weekend

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

A huge Halloween street festival is returning to Surrey this weekend and local residents and commuters are being warned of road closures in the area.

The annual Spooktacular Newton, hosted by the Newton Business Improvement Association, will take place on Saturday, October 26, on 137th Street.

An estimated 15,000 people will attend the spooky event, which will feature family-friendly activities, live entertainment, food vendors, and trick-or-treating.

Those travelling to the free event are urged to take public transit or other modes of transportation as 137th Street will be closed to traffic between 74 Avenue and 72A Avenue.

Street closures will be in effect from 6 am to 8 pm, and street parking will not be available in the area.

“We are a car-free event that encourages you to think about how you get around the city, and as such, we won’t be offering any parking,” Newton BIA added on their website. “Please obey local parking laws when finding parking on the side streets, and be respectful of the neighbourhood.”

Visitors will find lots to see and do during Spooktacular Newton including haunted train rides, mini golf, a kid fun zone, face painting and bouncy castles, and games.

Come in costume and enjoy trick-or-treating at neighbourhood businesses and vendors, and then enjoy performances by dance company City Entertainment.

Before you leave, make sure to stop by the Urban Pumpkin Patch to grab a gourd by donation. There are over 1,000 pumpkins available to choose from.