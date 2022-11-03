15 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this weekend: November 4 to 6

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The first weekend of November is already here. Don’t forget to fall back!

And how will you spend that extra hour? Why not use it to check out these 15 great events happening around Metro Vancouver from November 4 to 6? Games in Music, Vancouver Horror Show Film Fest, and more.

What: Horror fans will be in heaven when the Vancouver Horror Show Film Festival (VHS) returns to theatres across the city this week.

The fifth annual VHS is a hybrid event taking place from November 4 to 8 in person and November 4 to 18 on demand. The full festival line-up includes 61 short films and six feature-length films from 13 different countries, including Terrifier 2, Follow Her, and Mad Heidi.

When: November 4 to 8, 2022 (in person), November 4 to 18 (on demand)

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations and online

Tickets: Starting at $22.50 plus fees, purchase online

What: Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience was developed in partnership with the National Geographic Society and opens on the 100th anniversary of one of the greatest archaeological discoveries of all time: the discovery of the boy king’s tomb in 1922.

Drawing from National Geographic Society archives, Beyond King Tut combines cinematic storytelling and immersive projections by Montreal-based Normal Studio for a one-of-a-kind journey through ancient and modern Egypt. Guests will meet Ancient Egyptian gods like Ra and Anubis before descending into King Tut’s burial chamber and joining his quest for immortality.

When: November 4, 2022, to January 8, 2023

Time: Various time slots from 10 am to 8 pm from Sunday to Thursday (final entry 7 pm), and 10 am to 9 pm on Friday and Saturday (final entry 8 pm)

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre East – 999 Canada Place

Tickets: Available online

What: UBC Symphony Orchestra, UBC A Cappella, and guest conductor Lucas Waldin join forces for Games in Music, a celebration of new and classic video game soundtracks. Guests will enjoy music from games such as Tetris, Celeste, Glitchhikers: The Spaces Between, World of Warcraft, and more.

When: November 4, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Chan Centre for the Performing Arts – 6265 Crescent Road, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Cheer on the BC Lions in Western Semi-Final playoff action when they welcome the Calgary Stampeders to BC Place on November 6.

When: November 6, 2022

Time: 1:30 pm kickoff

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Starting at $30 for adults and $10 for youth 17 and under, purchase online

What: Platinum-selling artist Post Malone is bringing his Twelve Carat Tour to Vancouver this month in support of his fourth full-length album. The album has an all-star cast of guests, including Doja Cat, Fleet Foxes, Gunna, and The Kid LAROI.

When: November 6, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: The fleeting, culinary elite white Alba truffle season is upon us, and to mark the occasion, Vancouver Italian restaurant Acquafarina is hosting a limited dining series featuring the fungi.

The exclusive chef tasting menu will feature seven dishes using the Alba truffle, including bison ravioli with shaved truffle. Quantities are very limited per evening, and dinners must be booked in advance.

When: Now until November 12, 2022

Where: Acquafarina — 425 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $350 per person

What: Vancouver viral comedian Tunji Taylor-Lewis (Meanwhile, Black In Vancouver, Riverdale) shares his comedic takes on the hottest pop culture and social media topics during his live show at The Improv Centre.

When: November 5, 2022

Time: 11:15 pm

Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Cost: $25.25, purchase online

What: Guests of all ages are invited to discover Hawaii’s majestic islands and surreal landscapes without stepping a foot out of Vancouver with “Hawaii from Above.”

Passengers will soar over seascapes, waterfalls, cliffs, lush forested mountains, and even Kualoa Ranch Jurassic Valley, made famous by a certain dinosaur film. The FlyOver attraction will even dive deep underwater, taking passengers through reefs following a school of sharks.

When: November 3 to December 16, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Available on-site or online

What: BC Entertainment Hall of Fame member Sal Ferreras leads an all-star tribute to Puerto Rican dance and music at the Vancouver Playhouse. Enjoy a night of Puerto Rican songs and more performed by a 10-piece band, singers, and dancers.

When: November 4 and 5, 2022

Time: 8 to 9:30 pm

Where: Vancouver Playhouse – 600 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: The 12th edition of Zee Zee Theatre’s annual community storytelling project centres stories from 2SLGBTQI+ voices. Attendees are invited to have a candid conversation for 20 minutes with a Rainbow Elder, who will share true stories while shattering stereotypes and preconceived notions of otherness.

The Rainbow Elders & Allies Collection is produced by Jordy Matheson and curated by Alysha Collie, Allan Morgan, Melanie Ray, and Dallas Yellowfly.

When: November 5 and 6, November 12 and 13, 2022

Time: 1 to 4 pm

Where: Vancouver Public Library Central Branch (sign-up is at the door of the Third Floor Atrium) – 350 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

Kurtis Conner Live What: Canadian comedian Kurtis Conner is bringing his freshest, funniest material yet to Vancouver during his latest solo tour. The global YouTube sensation and the host of the Very Really Good podcast has amassed over 3.7 million subscribers on YouTube. In 2016, Conner released a stand-up album titled Cuppla Jokes, which made it to number six on the Billboard Comedy Chart and number one on iTunes. When: November 6, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: The Orpheum – 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $39.50, available via Ticketmaster Hastings Park Farmers Market What: With over 35 farms and producers, the Hastings Park Winter Farmers Market makes it easy to keep meals farm-to-table. Highlights of the weekly event are winter produce, artisanal cheeses, bread, craft alcohol, treats, and delicious food truck offerings. When: Every Sunday until April 30, 2023

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Hastings Park – 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver Vancouver Canucks vs Nashville Predators What: Cheer on the Canucks as they take on Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators at Rogers Arena this Saturday night. When: November 5, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Lee’s Donuts will be showcasing the works of Houston-based artist Israel Rodriguez during Jelly Gallery’s inaugural art exhibition on Saturday, November 5, and Sunday, November 6.

The pop-up art show at Honey Dip Studios on Granville Island will take place on both days from 10 am to 6 pm, and a portion of sales will be donated to Covenant House Vancouver, a charity that helps youth experiencing homelessness.

When: November 5 and 6, 2022

Time: 10 am to 6 pm

Where: Honey Dip Studios — #109 – 1535 Johnston Street, Granville Island, Vancouver

Admission: FREE

What: The annual Chutzpah! Festival celebrates all aspects of Jewish culture, with Canadian and international artists performing theatre, comedy, dance, music, and more at venues around Vancouver. Highlights include a celebration of Stephen Sondheim, a commemoration of composer Joan Beckow, and a night of queer Jewish comedy.

When: November 3 to 24, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

Plus here’s an event happening in Seattle starting this week that you need to get on your radar!

What: Seattle’s music venues were silent for much too long and it’s time for fans from all over to revel in the magic of live music in the Emerald City once again.

This November, discover Seattle’s music scene in a whole new way with #CloudbreakMusicFest. Stay at a participating downtown hotel and receive complimentary admission to live music throughout the city. Discover more at CloudbreakMusicFest.org.

When: November 3 to 23, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations throughout Seattle

Cost: Downtown hotel guests will receive free access to live music events throughout the city when they book a stay between November 3 and 23, 2022. Restrictions apply. Learn more online