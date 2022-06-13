Post Malone announces "Twelve Carat Tour" with two stops in Canada

“Congratulations” to Post Malone fans!

The American rapper just announced his North American tour with stops in Toronto and Vancouver.

The Twelve Carat Tour kicks off in September in Omaha, Nebraska before making its way up north to Toronto on September 20 and Vancouver on November 6.

Twelve Carat Tour. Citibank Presale Tuesday. Tickets on sale Friday pic.twitter.com/rBiI3HtO2G — twelve carat toothache (@PostMalone) June 13, 2022

Spanning across 33 cities, the tour will include special guest Roddy Rich.

Post, who’s well-known for his face tattoos, recently released his long-awaited fourth full-length album Twelve Carat Toothache, which features bangers like “One Right Now” featuring The Weeknd and “Cooped Up” featuring Roddy Rich.

The album has an all-star cast of guests, including Doja Cat, Fleet Foxes, Gunna, and The Kid LAROI.

Tickets for the Twelve Carat Tour go on sale starting Friday, June 17 at 10 am local time on Live Nation.

If you’re an American Express cardmember you’ll get a chance at grabbing tickets for the Toronto or Vancouver shows during an exclusive presale beginning Tuesday, June 14 at 10 am local time through Thursday, June 16 at 10 pm local time. Visit ticketmaster.ca/ americanexpress for more details.

Canadian dates and venues:

Tue Sept 20 –Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sun Nov 6 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Price: TBA, tickets on sale starting Friday, June 17 at 10 am local time on Live Nation.