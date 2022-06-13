EventsConcertsPop CultureCelebrities

Post Malone announces "Twelve Carat Tour" with two stops in Canada

Daily Hive Staff
Daily Hive Staff
|
Jun 13 2022, 2:49 pm
Post Malone announces "Twelve Carat Tour" with two stops in Canada
Janek Sergejev/Shutterstock
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Hillcrest Summer Festival

Sat, June 18, 11:00am

Hillcrest Summer Festival
Sip Sip - Wine Tasting Festival

Sat, June 25, 6:00pm

Sip Sip - Wine Tasting Festival
Summer Kick-Off Party at Taves Family Farms

Sun, June 26, 9:30am

Summer Kick-Off Party at Taves Family Farms
West Coast Modernism in Context

Tue, July 5, 7:00pm

West Coast Modernism in Context

“Congratulations” to Post Malone fans!

The American rapper just announced his North American tour with stops in Toronto and Vancouver.

The Twelve Carat Tour kicks off in September in Omaha, Nebraska before making its way up north to Toronto on September 20 and Vancouver on November 6.

Spanning across 33 cities, the tour will include special guest Roddy Rich.

Post, who’s well-known for his face tattoos, recently released his long-awaited fourth full-length album Twelve Carat Toothache, which features bangers like “One Right Now” featuring The Weeknd and “Cooped Up” featuring Roddy Rich.

The album has an all-star cast of guests, including Doja Cat, Fleet Foxes, Gunna, and The Kid LAROI.

Tickets for the Twelve Carat Tour go on sale starting Friday, June 17 at 10 am local time on Live Nation.

If you’re an American Express cardmember you’ll get a chance at grabbing tickets for the Toronto or Vancouver shows during an exclusive presale beginning Tuesday, June 14 at 10 am local time through Thursday, June 16 at 10 pm local time. Visit ticketmaster.ca/americanexpress for more details.

Twelve Carat Tour

Canadian dates and venues:

Tue Sept 20 –Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Sun Nov 6 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Price: TBA, tickets on sale starting Friday, June 17 at 10 am local time on Live Nation.

Daily Hive StaffDaily Hive Staff
+ Listed
+ Concerts
+ Pop Culture
+ Celebrities
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.