A “deliciously indulgent” artisan food and beverage celebration is happening this weekend at The Shipyards in North Vancouver, and you better bring your appetite.

Vancouver Cheese and Meat Festival, happening on Saturday, November 5 at The Pipe Shop, is all about indulging in the small plate, so be ready to mingle with BC’s finest artisanal food and beverage vendors.

When you arrive at The Pipe Shop, you’ll receive your own personal charcuterie board (yours to bring home) and tasting glass for sipping. So you can try multiple samples of the vendors’ best creations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cheese and Meat Festival (@cheeseandmeatfestival)

You might also like: Victoria has been named the most vegan destination in Canada

The Halal Guys is officially opening its first Vancouver location soon

Air Canada reveals picks for Canada's Best New Restaurants 2022

“Expect a stunning showcase of products,” said David Bain, festival director and founder, in a release. “Anything that brings a charcuterie platter to life, elegantly paired with cocktails and hand-produced brews.”

Guests will discover the finest flavours from across the province and the Pacific Northwest. And there’s something for all tastes to enjoy during each tasting session, including tasty cocktails, brews and bevies, and vegan eats.

There will also be various accompaniments that make for a perfect charcuterie platter, ranging from pickled items to unique spreads.

Dished got the scoop on the amazing food and drink vendors that will be participating this year, and trust us, you’re definitely going to want to come hungry.

From creamy cheeses to scintillating spirits and more, here are all of the vendors you’ll find at the Vancouver Cheese and Meat Festival this weekend.

Parthenon Market

Chef Pieter

Creekside Cheese + Creamery

The Village Cheese Co

Vancouver Island Brewing

World Wine Synergy

Woods Spirits Co

Resurrection Spirits

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐩𝐢𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐬 (@resurrectionspirits)

Long Table Distillery

Salt Spring Island Kitchen

Aji Gourmet Products

Grimms Fine Foods

Farming Karma

Luv The Grub

Quesava

Sheringham Distillery

View this post on Instagram A post shared by saltspringkitchenco (@saltspringkitchenco)

Yeshi Foods

Terra Foods

Stillhead Distillery

Mindful Monk

The Woods Spirits

Spread’em Kitchen

Holy Homous

Pastaggio Breads

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pastaggio (@pastaggioyvr)

Mandi Pickels

Sea the Sea

Authentic Wine and Spirits

16 West

Organic Meadows

Smak Dabs Mustards

Saunders Family Farm

MR Gold Ice Cream

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smak Dab® Mustard (@smakdabmustard)

When: November 5, 2022

Time: Various tasting sessions

Where: The Pipe Shop – 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online