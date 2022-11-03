Here's a sneak peek of the delicious eats at Cheese and Meat Festival this weekend
A “deliciously indulgent” artisan food and beverage celebration is happening this weekend at The Shipyards in North Vancouver, and you better bring your appetite.
Vancouver Cheese and Meat Festival, happening on Saturday, November 5 at The Pipe Shop, is all about indulging in the small plate, so be ready to mingle with BC’s finest artisanal food and beverage vendors.
When you arrive at The Pipe Shop, you’ll receive your own personal charcuterie board (yours to bring home) and tasting glass for sipping. So you can try multiple samples of the vendors’ best creations.
“Expect a stunning showcase of products,” said David Bain, festival director and founder, in a release. “Anything that brings a charcuterie platter to life, elegantly paired with cocktails and hand-produced brews.”
Guests will discover the finest flavours from across the province and the Pacific Northwest. And there’s something for all tastes to enjoy during each tasting session, including tasty cocktails, brews and bevies, and vegan eats.
There will also be various accompaniments that make for a perfect charcuterie platter, ranging from pickled items to unique spreads.
Dished got the scoop on the amazing food and drink vendors that will be participating this year, and trust us, you’re definitely going to want to come hungry.
From creamy cheeses to scintillating spirits and more, here are all of the vendors you’ll find at the Vancouver Cheese and Meat Festival this weekend.
- Parthenon Market
- Chef Pieter
- Creekside Cheese + Creamery
- The Village Cheese Co
- Vancouver Island Brewing
- World Wine Synergy
- Woods Spirits Co
- Resurrection Spirits
- Long Table Distillery
- Salt Spring Island Kitchen
- Aji Gourmet Products
- Grimms Fine Foods
- Farming Karma
- Luv The Grub
- Quesava
- Sheringham Distillery
- Yeshi Foods
- Terra Foods
- Stillhead Distillery
- Mindful Monk
- The Woods Spirits
- Spread’em Kitchen
- Holy Homous
- Pastaggio Breads
- Mandi Pickels
- Sea the Sea
- Authentic Wine and Spirits
- 16 West
- Organic Meadows
- Smak Dabs Mustards
- Saunders Family Farm
- MR Gold Ice Cream
Cheese and Meat Festival 2022
When: November 5, 2022
Time: Various tasting sessions
Where: The Pipe Shop – 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
