November is here and the new month is bringing amazing talents to the stage!

From Chutzpah! Festival to East Van Panto, The Sound of Music, and more, here are 10 fantastic arts events to check out in Vancouver this month.

What: Vancouver Cantonese Opera presents the premiere of The Prop Master’s Dream, a fusion of Cantonese Opera, jazz, and Indigenous drumming inspired by the true-life story of Wah-Kwan Gwan. The opera is presented in Cantonese with English subtitles and tells a tale of lost identity, migration, race relations, and Vancouver’s mid-century Chinatown.

When: November 5, 2022

Time: 2 and 7 pm

Where: Annex Theatre — 823 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $35, purchase online

What: The 26th annual Eastside Culture Crawl is happening in November in 80 buildings across Vancouver’s eastside. More than 500 artists are expected to welcome 45,000 visitors to their studios.

The four-day visual arts, design, and crafts festival sees artists open their doors to visitors in the neighbourhood enclosed within Columbia Street, 2nd Avenue, Victoria Drive, and the Waterfront. It is considered the most densely populated community of artists in the country.

When: November 17 to 20, 2022

Time: 5 to 10 pm (Thursday and Friday); 11 am to 6 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Various locations throughout East Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: The 12th edition of Zee Zee Theatre’s annual community storytelling project centres on stories from LGBTQ2S+ voices. Attendees are invited to have a candid conversation for 20 minutes with a Rainbow Elder, who will share true stories while shattering stereotypes and preconceived notions of otherness.

The Rainbow Elders & Allies Collection is produced by Jordy Matheson and curated by Alysha Collie, Allan Morgan, Melanie Ray, and Dallas Yellowfly.

When: November 5, 6, 12, and 13, 2022

Time: 1 to 4 pm

Where: Vancouver Public Library Central Branch (sign-up is at the door of the Third Floor Atrium) – 350 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Lee’s Donuts will be showcasing the works of Houston-based artist Israel Rodriguez during Jelly Gallery’s inaugural art exhibition on Saturday, November 5 and Sunday, November 6.

The pop-up art show at Honey Dip Studios on Granville Island will take place on both days from 10 am to 6 pm, and a portion of sales will be donated to Covenant House Vancouver, a charity that helps youth experiencing homelessness.

When: November 5 and 6, 2022

Time: 10 am to 6 pm

Where: Honey Dip Studios — #109 1535 Johnston Street, Granville Island, Vancouver

Admission: FREE

What: Bill Reid Gallery of Northwest Coast Art, in partnership with the Jewish Museum & Archives of BC, presents the Canadian premiere of Keeping the Song Alive.

The exhibition spotlights the mostly unknown story of the long-running collaboration of ethnomusicologist Dr. Ida Halpern and the late Kwakwaka’wakw Chiefs Billy Assu and Mungo Martin to document hundreds of sacred and traditional songs that would otherwise have been erased due to the Potlatch Ban and suppression of Northwest Coast Indigenous culture.

Keeping the Song Alive includes traditional music and regalia, contemporary art, film, and historical documentation for visitors to explore.

When: November 2, 2022, until March 19, 2023 (open Wednesday to Sunday)

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Bill Reid Gallery — 639 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Admission: $6 to $13, free for Indigenous Peoples, members, and children 12 years and under. Purchase Online

What: The annual Chutzpah! Festival celebrates all aspects of Jewish culture, with Canadian and international artists performing theatre, comedy, dance, music, and more at venues around Vancouver. Highlights include a celebration of Stephen Sondheim, a commemoration of composer Joan Beckow, and a night of queer Jewish comedy.

When: November 3 to 24, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: One of the most beloved rock operas in Broadway history is coming to Vancouver. The stunning new production of Jesus Christ Superstar will run at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre and features iconic lyrics and music by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Jesus Christ Superstar tells the stories of the final weeks of the life of Jesus Christ as seen from the perspective of Judas. The memorable score includes songs such as “I Don’t Know How to Love Him,” “Gethsemane,” and “Superstar.”

When: November 15 to 20, 2022

Time: Tuesday to Friday, 8 pm; Saturday, 2 and 8 pm; Sunday, 2 and 7:30 pm

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: East Van Panto’s The Little Mermaid invites guests to dive under the sea for its 10th anniversary. Follow along as Ariel falls in love with a teenage mer-person, makes a questionable deal with a devilish octopus, and helps to save the ocean from a mysterious purple slime. Written by Sonja Bennett with music by Veda Hille and direction by Meg Roe.

When: November 16, 2022, to January 1, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: In-person at York Theatre – 639 Commercial Drive, Vancouver plus online on-demand

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Three-time Grammy Award-winning Soweto Gospel Choir was formed in Soweto Township just as South Africa was coming out of apartheid. The powerhouse choir’s current North American tour of HOPE: It’s Been a Long Time Coming pulls from music that inspired and strengthened the country’s Freedom Movement and the American Civil Rights movement, including artists like Billie Holiday, James Brown, Aretha Franklin, and more.

When: November 12, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Arts Club Theatre presents Rodgers and Hammerstein’s timeless classic, The Sound of Music, for the holiday season. Follow the journey of Maria and the von Trapp family and hear beloved songs like “My Favorite Things,” “Do-Re-Mi,” and “Edelweiss.” The show promises to be a favourite for the whole family, whether it’s your first time or 100th time enjoying the tale.

When: Various dates from November 10 to December 24, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage – 2750 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: Starting from $43, purchase online