15 fun things to do in Vancouver this weekend: November 17 to 19
You worked hard all week and deserve some fun in your life!
We’re here to help with our latest rundown of great events in Metro Vancouver! From Space Explorers to Holiday Markets, Eastside Culture Crawl and more, here are 15 fantastic things to do from November 17 to 19.
Space Explorers: The Infinite
What: Space Explorers: The Infinite at the Rocky Mountaineer Station is described as an opportunity to discover the wonders of space travel from right here on Earth.
Adventurers will learn about life aboard the ISS, interact with the real-life crew, and take in stunning views of our planet from far above. All were inspired by a series of never-before-seen 360° videos inspired by actual NASA missions aboard the ISS.
When: Now until mid-January 2024 (Tuesdays to Sundays)
Times: 10 am to 6 pm (Tuesday to Thursday), 10 am to 8 pm (Friday and Saturday), 10 am to 6 pm (Sunday)
Where: Rocky Mountaineer Station — 1755 Cottrell Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $25 to $35 for ages eight years and up. Purchase online
Vancouver Canucks vs Seattle Kraken
What: The Canucks continue their NHL season with a pair of home games at Rogers Arena this week. Cheer them on as they take on the Seattle Kraken on Saturday, November 18.
When: November 15 and 18, 2023
Time: 7 pm
Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Cost: Various; purchase online
Boney M
What: Put your dancing shoes on, Vancouver! World-renowned Euro-disco group Boney M is coming to town. The coolest part is that they’ll be joined by original lead singer Liz Mitchell.
With smash hits like “Rivers of Babylon,” “Daddy Cool,” and the unmistakable “Rasputin,” the group has sold more than 100 million records worldwide, including eight number-one singles and three number-one albums.
When: November 17, 2023
Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm
Where: Vogue Theatre — 918 Granville Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $64.50 to $89.50, purchase online
Eastside Culture Crawl 2023
What: Heads up, art lovers! One of the city’s largest art celebrations is returning this fall, and everything is free to check out.
The 27th annual Eastside Culture Crawl is happening from November 16 to 19 in dozens of buildings across Vancouver’s eastside. More than 500 artists are expected to welcome tens of thousands of visitors to their studios.
When: November 16 to 19, 2023
Time: 5 to 10 pm (Thursday and Friday) and 11 am to 6 pm (Saturday and Sunday)
Where: Various locations throughout East Vancouver
Admission: Free
Chutzpah! Festival
What: The annual Chutzpah! Festival celebrates all aspects of Jewish culture, with Canadian and international artists performing theatre, comedy, dance, music, and more at venues around Vancouver. Highlights include a Taraf Syriana in concert with Sephardic Jewish, Syrian, and Roma traditions, heartfelt monodrama Whistler, and The Debaters – The Chutzpah! Edition.
When: Now until November 23, 2023
Time: Various times
Where: Various locations
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival Fall Series
What: Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival (VIMFF) Fall Series presents a thrilling lineup of films celebrating skiing, climbing, mountain biking and more. Outdoor enthusiasts can choose from 25 of the best mountain films and listen to guest speakers. Virtual screenings will also be available from the comfort of your home.
When: Now until November 19, 2023
Time: Various times
Where: Centennial Theatre – 2300 Lonsdale Avenue, North Vancouver, Rio Theatre – 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver, and online
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
HOLY_FVCK//
What: Vancouver futuristic artist Fvckrender is teaming up with Montreal DJ and producer The Holy for the aptly named HOLY_FVCK// at The Kent.
The one-of-a-kind audiovisual extravaganza will feature an art show during the day and a live show at night with Fvckrender’s immersive visuals and The Holy’s cutting-edge electronic beats.
When: November 18, 2023
Time: 9 pm
Where: The Kent – 538 Cambie Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $20; purchase online
F*ck, Marry, Kill at Tightrope Theatre
What: Tightrope Theatre presents F*ck, Marry, Kill, a tale of four friends coming together to relive the good old days at a retreat. Secret desires brewing under the surface are about to spill over, and soon there will be love, sex, wedding, revelations, and at least one murder for the audience to enjoy.
When: Every Saturday
Time: 9:30 pm
Where: Tightrope Impro Theatre – 2343 Main Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $20 plus fees; purchase online
Made in the 604 – Holiday Pop-Up Market
What: Support local and shop one-of-a-kind gifts from over 70 small businesses, artists, entrepreneurs, and creatives at the Holiday Pop-Up Shop. Made in the 604 has curated a lineup of unique vendors offering jewellery, candles, giftware, home décor, vintage finds and clothing, artisanal chocolates and more.
The first 25 people in the doors at The Pipe Shop on Saturday, November 18, will receive market money to spend at any vendor booth all weekend long. Admission is free, and the venue is also dog-friendly. Puppy pals are very welcome.
When: November 18 and 19, 2023, December 2 and 3, 2023
Time: 12 to 6 pm
Where: The Pipe Shop – 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver
Admission: Free; register online
Homes for the Holidays
What: Homes for the Holidays is a magical event that brings together five award-winning interior designers with professional florists and home décor retailers, and it’s all to support Vancouver non-profit Take A Hike.
The cliff-top Cecil Green Park House will showcase delightfully festive décor ideas for attendees on a self-guided tour. Discover the latest in tablescapes, room vignettes, and more while enjoying music and refreshments at the prestigious mansion.
When: November 18 and 19, 2023
Time: Various time slots from 11 am to 9 pm
Where: Cecil Green Park House – 6251 Cecil Green Park Road, Vancouver
Admission: $50; purchase online
Vancouver Christmas Market 2023
What: The most wonderful time of the year is just around the corner, and the city’s largest and longest-running Christmas Market will be back to delight all ages this holiday season.
Vancouver Christmas Market is transforming Jack Poole Plaza into a huge German-style holiday event from November 16 to December 24. A popular holiday tradition for locals and visitors alike, the market offers over 90 huts of authentic German sweets, treats, and treasures. There are also plenty of festive activities and live entertainment to enjoy.
When: November 16 to December 24, 2023
Time: Various time slots are available; stay as long as you like
Where: Jack Poole Plaza – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver
Cost: Various prices; children ages 0-6 are free. Purchase online
Zee Zee Theatre’s Queer Asian Stories Collection at VPL
What: The 13th edition of Zee Zee Theatre’s annual community storytelling project centres on stories from the Queer Asian experience. Attendees are invited to have a candid conversation for 20 minutes with a storyteller who will share true stories while breaking down assumptions and building understanding.
The Rainbow Elders & Allies Collection is produced by Jordy Matheson and curated by Jaylon Han, Yanting Qiu, and Shay Dior.
When: November 18 and 19, November 25 and 26, 2023
Time: 1 to 4 pm
Where: Vancouver Public Library Central Branch (sign-up is at the door of the Third Floor Atrium) – 350 West Georgia Street, Vancouver
Admission: Free
Got Craft? Holiday Market
What: Shop local this season at Got Craft? and gift unique handmade goods to everyone on your list. Celebrating 16 years, the Got Craft Holiday Market will showcase nearly 100 makers and creatives, a Mini Makers Area with kidpreneurs ages 16 years and under, and more.
There will also be food carts on site like NaMi Vietnamese (Saturday), Lucha Libre Taqueria (Sunday), the Brownie Bakers, and swag bags for the first 50 people through the doors each day.
When: November 17 and 18, 2023
Time: 10 am to 5 pm
Where: Croatian Cultural Centre – 3250 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Admission: $5 online and at the door
Winterlust
What: Winterlust is one of the best winter-themed dining experiences in the city. Five private domes get decked out in seasonal decor, each with its own temperature control, music controls (that’s right, you can choose your own music), and even a snow machine outside if the Vancouver weather doesn’t give us the perfect winter wonderland.
There is also a menu full of delicious foods and drinks. Winterlust is offered annually on the patio at H Tasting Lounge in the Westin Bayshore Hotel.
When: Now through February
Time: Various times
Where: H Tasting Lounge — 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver
Reservations: Book online
Elf: The Musical
What: Arts Club Theatre presents the classic film Elf in a magical musical for the holiday season. All ages will love following along with Buddy the Elf from the North Pole to New York City as he tries to win over his new family with Christmas cheer and syrupy spaghetti. But what can he do when his dad’s on the naughty list, and his half-brother doesn’t even believe in Jolly Old St. Nick himself?
When: Now until December 31, 2023
Time: Various times
Where: Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage – 2750 Granville Street, Vancouver
Cost: Starting from $39, purchase online
Plus there are two events happening next week that you need to get on your radar, especially if you’re a Canucks fan!
Meet and Greet with Vancouver Canucks’ legendary goalie Kirk McLean at BCLIQUOR
What: BCLIQUOUR invites you to a free meet and greet with Vancouver Canucks’ goaltending great Kirk McLean. Take photos with the Canucks’ Ring of Honour member, get an autograph, and join an exclusive contest that BCLIQUOR is hosting in partnership with Budweiser.
When: November 20, 2023
Time: 3 to 5 pm
Where: BCLIQUOR 39th and Cambie – 5555 Cambie Street, Vancouver
Admission: Free
Meet and Greet with Vancouver Canucks’ alumna Aaron Volpatti at BCLIQUOR Kelowna
What: BCLIQUOUR Kelowna invites you to a free meet and greet with Vancouver Canucks’ alumna Aaron Volpatti. Take photos with the fan-favourite left winger, get an autograph, and join an exclusive contest that BCLIQUOR is hosting in partnership with Budweiser.
When: November 24, 2023
Time: 4 to 6 pm
Where: BCLIQUOR Kelowna Orchard Park – 1835 Dilworth Dr #109, Kelowna
Admission: Free