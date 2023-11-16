Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

We’re here to help with our latest rundown of great events in Metro Vancouver! From Space Explorers to Holiday Markets, Eastside Culture Crawl and more, here are 15 fantastic things to do from November 17 to 19.

What: Space Explorers: The Infinite at the Rocky Mountaineer Station is described as an opportunity to discover the wonders of space travel from right here on Earth.

Adventurers will learn about life aboard the ISS, interact with the real-life crew, and take in stunning views of our planet from far above. All were inspired by a series of never-before-seen 360° videos inspired by actual NASA missions aboard the ISS.

When: Now until mid-January 2024 (Tuesdays to Sundays)

Times: 10 am to 6 pm (Tuesday to Thursday), 10 am to 8 pm (Friday and Saturday), 10 am to 6 pm (Sunday)

Where: Rocky Mountaineer Station — 1755 Cottrell Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $25 to $35 for ages eight years and up. Purchase online

What: The Canucks continue their NHL season with a pair of home games at Rogers Arena this week. Cheer them on as they take on the Seattle Kraken on Saturday, November 18.

When: November 15 and 18, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: Put your dancing shoes on, Vancouver! World-renowned Euro-disco group Boney M is coming to town. The coolest part is that they’ll be joined by original lead singer Liz Mitchell.

With smash hits like “Rivers of Babylon,” “Daddy Cool,” and the unmistakable “Rasputin,” the group has sold more than 100 million records worldwide, including eight number-one singles and three number-one albums.

When: November 17, 2023

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm

Where: Vogue Theatre — 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $64.50 to $89.50, purchase online

What: Heads up, art lovers! One of the city’s largest art celebrations is returning this fall, and everything is free to check out.

The 27th annual Eastside Culture Crawl is happening from November 16 to 19 in dozens of buildings across Vancouver’s eastside. More than 500 artists are expected to welcome tens of thousands of visitors to their studios.

When: November 16 to 19, 2023

Time: 5 to 10 pm (Thursday and Friday) and 11 am to 6 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Various locations throughout East Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: The annual Chutzpah! Festival celebrates all aspects of Jewish culture, with Canadian and international artists performing theatre, comedy, dance, music, and more at venues around Vancouver. Highlights include a Taraf Syriana in concert with Sephardic Jewish, Syrian, and Roma traditions, heartfelt monodrama Whistler, and The Debaters – The Chutzpah! Edition.

When: Now until November 23, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival Fall Series What: Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival (VIMFF) Fall Series presents a thrilling lineup of films celebrating skiing, climbing, mountain biking and more. Outdoor enthusiasts can choose from 25 of the best mountain films and listen to guest speakers. Virtual screenings will also be available from the comfort of your home. When: Now until November 19, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Centennial Theatre – 2300 Lonsdale Avenue, North Vancouver, Rio Theatre – 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver, and online

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Vancouver futuristic artist Fvckrender is teaming up with Montreal DJ and producer The Holy for the aptly named HOLY_FVCK// at The Kent.

The one-of-a-kind audiovisual extravaganza will feature an art show during the day and a live show at night with Fvckrender’s immersive visuals and The Holy’s cutting-edge electronic beats.

When: November 18, 2023

Time: 9 pm

Where: The Kent – 538 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $20; purchase online

What: Tightrope Theatre presents F*ck, Marry, Kill, a tale of four friends coming together to relive the good old days at a retreat. Secret desires brewing under the surface are about to spill over, and soon there will be love, sex, wedding, revelations, and at least one murder for the audience to enjoy.

When: Every Saturday

Time: 9:30 pm

Where: Tightrope Impro Theatre – 2343 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $20 plus fees; purchase online

What: Support local and shop one-of-a-kind gifts from over 70 small businesses, artists, entrepreneurs, and creatives at the Holiday Pop-Up Shop. Made in the 604 has curated a lineup of unique vendors offering jewellery, candles, giftware, home décor, vintage finds and clothing, artisanal chocolates and more.

The first 25 people in the doors at The Pipe Shop on Saturday, November 18, will receive market money to spend at any vendor booth all weekend long. Admission is free, and the venue is also dog-friendly. Puppy pals are very welcome.

When: November 18 and 19, 2023, December 2 and 3, 2023

Time: 12 to 6 pm

Where: The Pipe Shop – 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Admission: Free; register online

What: Homes for the Holidays is a magical event that brings together five award-winning interior designers with professional florists and home décor retailers, and it’s all to support Vancouver non-profit Take A Hike.

The cliff-top Cecil Green Park House will showcase delightfully festive décor ideas for attendees on a self-guided tour. Discover the latest in tablescapes, room vignettes, and more while enjoying music and refreshments at the prestigious mansion.

When: November 18 and 19, 2023

Time: Various time slots from 11 am to 9 pm

Where: Cecil Green Park House – 6251 Cecil Green Park Road, Vancouver

Admission: $50; purchase online

What: The most wonderful time of the year is just around the corner, and the city’s largest and longest-running Christmas Market will be back to delight all ages this holiday season.

Vancouver Christmas Market is transforming Jack Poole Plaza into a huge German-style holiday event from November 16 to December 24. A popular holiday tradition for locals and visitors alike, the market offers over 90 huts of authentic German sweets, treats, and treasures. There are also plenty of festive activities and live entertainment to enjoy.

When: November 16 to December 24, 2023

Time: Various time slots are available; stay as long as you like

Where: Jack Poole Plaza – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices; children ages 0-6 are free. Purchase online

Zee Zee Theatre’s Queer Asian Stories Collection at VPL What: The 13th edition of Zee Zee Theatre’s annual community storytelling project centres on stories from the Queer Asian experience. Attendees are invited to have a candid conversation for 20 minutes with a storyteller who will share true stories while breaking down assumptions and building understanding. The Rainbow Elders & Allies Collection is produced by Jordy Matheson and curated by Jaylon Han, Yanting Qiu, and Shay Dior. When: November 18 and 19, November 25 and 26, 2023

Time: 1 to 4 pm

Where: Vancouver Public Library Central Branch (sign-up is at the door of the Third Floor Atrium) – 350 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Shop local this season at Got Craft? and gift unique handmade goods to everyone on your list. Celebrating 16 years, the Got Craft Holiday Market will showcase nearly 100 makers and creatives, a Mini Makers Area with kidpreneurs ages 16 years and under, and more.

There will also be food carts on site like NaMi Vietnamese (Saturday), Lucha Libre Taqueria (Sunday), the Brownie Bakers, and swag bags for the first 50 people through the doors each day.

When: November 17 and 18, 2023

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Croatian Cultural Centre – 3250 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Admission: $5 online and at the door