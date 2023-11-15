Got Craft Holiday Market brings festive shopping to Vancouver this weekend

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Vancouver can’t get enough of holiday markets, and Got Craft is back to help festive shoppers find the perfect gifts this season.

The 16th annual Got Craft Holiday Market takes over the Croatian Cultural Centre on Commercial Drive from November 18 to 19.

With 100 makers to discover, it’s one of BC’s largest curated markets of creatives, designers, and small shops. The event is pet-friendly and it’s the perfect way to shop locally for everyone on your list.

The stunning array of items being showcased here includes artisan soaps, jewelry, prints, hot sauces, apparel, and more. A full list of participating vendors can be found online.

Guests will also discover a Mini Makers Area spotlighting kidpreneurs aged 16 years and under, as well as delicious food carts on site such as NaMi Vietnamese, Lucha Libre Taqueria, and the Brownie Bakers.

Ensure you arrive early as the first 50 people through the doors each day will receive swag bags.

You can even unleash your creativity with a sign painting workshop led by Big Top Sign Arts on Saturday, November 18 from 11 am to 2 pm.

And if you need more opportunities to support local businesses while shopping for everyone on your list, check out the Got Craft Holiday Pop-Up Virtual Market from now until Sunday, December 3.

When: November 18 and 19, 2023

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where:: Croatian Cultural Centre – 3250 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Admission: $5 online and at the door. Children 12 and under are free.