15 fun things to do in Vancouver this weekend: May 31 to June 2

June has arrived, and it has brought a bunch of great events to Metro Vancouver!

From Hats Off Day to BC Lions to More Than A Movie to much more, here are 15 great things to do from May 31 to June 2.

What: The long-running free festival Hats Off Day — because it’s a day for local businesses to “take their hats off” to their community — features live performances, kid-friendly activities, and, of course, plenty of delicious food.

The Burnaby Heights Merchants Association, the Hats Off committee, and the Burnaby Heights community organized the 12-block event, which is expected to draw up to 50,000 visitors to the area.

When: June 1, 2024

Time: 9:30 am to 4 pm

Where: Hastings Street, between Gamma Avenue and Boundary Road, Burnaby

Cost: Free

What: Science World invites guests to discover how our actions can affect the world in its latest feature exhibit, Earth Matters.

Explore the natural world through the interactive displays, including a coral reef and an insect hotel. Learn about topics like biodiversity, rising temperatures, and more while discovering how everything is connected.

When: May 31, 2024 to January 9, 2025

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Science World – 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

What: Canada’s biggest plant-based event is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a weekend full of fun activities. Discover plant-based living, sustainability, and tasty food for all.

There will be hundreds of exhibitors on display, a huge lineup of speakers, including Dr. Michael Greger, and a live Vegan Fashion Show at the Vancouver Convention Centre. Planted Expo is open to all ages, seasoned vegans, and the plant-curious.

When: June 1 and 2, 2024

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre West Building — 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, with one and two-day tickets available. Children under 12 are free. Purchase online

What: Vancouver Whitecaps take on the Colorado Rapids during ’70s Match-themed night at BC Place.

When: June 1, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: The Lido is holding a 10-year anniversary party, and to celebrate, it’s throwing things back to 2014 (yes, that includes the prices).

General manager Jason Stevenson told Dished that the bar will have “a one-night-only return to the way things were when we opened: no cover, cash only, and 2014 happy hour prices (think $3.50 drinks).”

The party is on Saturday, June 1 and will go from 2 pm to 2 am. As for entertainment, Stevenson shared that “East Van’s original irrationalists,” Dada Plan, are reuniting for a special one-night-only performance to mark the occasion.

When: June 1, 2024

Time: 2 pm to 2 am

Where: 518 E Broadway, Vancouver

What: Get ready, film fans! A celebration of BC and Canadian short film, documentary, and animation artists and their works returns to Vancouver starting this week.

The 14th annual Vancouver Short Film Festival (VSFF) will be held from May 31 to June 2 at VIFF Centre and May 31 to June 9 online. This year’s VSFF will showcase 46 films in six programs, including eight entries in the always-popular After Dark block.

When: May 31 to June 2, 2024 (in-person), May 31 to June 9, 2024 (online)

Time: Various times

Where: VIFF Centre — 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver; online via Eventive

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: Rosewood Home & Condo has provided Vancouver with a huge selection of hand-crafted solid wood furniture and designer sofas for over a decade. As the founder is retiring, they are closing their doors for good on July 21 but not before they host a massive sale.

Now’s your last chance to own luxury furniture at budget prices. Categories include living room, dining room, bedroom, office, vanities, and lighting. Customizable options and the convenience of white glove delivery and pickup options also make this sale one not to miss. You can also shop the collection online at www.exoticrosewood.com.

When: Now until the showroom closes on July 21, 2024

Time: 10 am to 6 pm (Monday to Saturday), 11 am to 5 pm (Sundays and holidays)

Where: 733 Marine Drive, North Vancouver

What: Hosts Ravenous Randy and Ismael N. put together a curated lineup of comedians every month at Comedy Vinyl. Check out the comics that have been featured at Just For Laughs, Sirius XM, and more, plus hear them break out a special karaoke song just for the audience.

When: May 31, 2024

Time: 9 pm

Where: The MOTN — 1826 Triumph Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $10 to $15, purchase online

What: Baseball is Back #AtTheNat! Join the Vancouver Canadians and cheer on the future of the Blue Jays as they take on the Tri-City Dust Devils from May 28 to June 2.

You can enjoy the game while enjoying hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and all other ballpark favourites, along with a cold beer. Plus, don’t miss the exciting theme nights.

When: Now until June 2, 2024

Time: Various start times

Where: Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Start at $20 and can be purchased online at CanadiansBaseball.com, over the phone at 604-872-5232 or in person at the Nat Bailey Box Office

What: The 2024 West Vancouver Community Cultural Fest takes place at Ambleside Park. The free festival program includes live performances, a kids’ zone, art stations, and, of course, delicious eats and drinks. Guests can stop by the International Lounge to try mouthwatering flavours from around the world in a licensed venue.

When: May 31 to June 1, 2024

Time: 4 to 9:30 pm (Friday), 11 am to 9:30 pm (Saturday)

Where: Ambleside Park – 1150 Marine Drive, West Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Kids Up Front Vancouver, in partnership with BC Place and PavCo, will host its More Than a Movie event on Sunday, June 2. Families and individuals can purchase tickets to see DreamWorks’ Trolls Band Together on the world’s second-largest four-sided centre-hung HD video board.

Several on-field activities are planned for the day, including kicking soccer balls with the Whitecaps, shooting hoops with the Vancouver Bandits, and throwing footballs with the BC Lions and their respective team mascots. The family-friendly event also includes mini golf and a carnival arcade, tours of the BC Sports Hall of Fame, and a performance by the School of Rock.

When: June 2, 2024

Time: 11 am to 3:30 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: $15 per ticket, $50 for a family pass (four tickets). Purchase tickets online

What: BC Lions’ CFL preseason roars on at BC Place this weekend with a game against Western rivals the Edmonton Elks.

When: May 31, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: The highly anticipated celebration of brews, meat, and local products is slated to return to Vancouver on Sunday, June 2.

Brewery & the Beast features top-quality meat cooked in a range of styles, from grilled to slow-roasted, braised, or smoked. This is paired with chilled local brews, ciders, wine, cocktails, and refreshing zero-proof options, alongside live entertainment throughout the day.

The 2024 event marks a return to the “All You Can Enjoy” format for both food and drinks, with an increased number of food offerings, more beverages, and extra dessert options, as well as a smaller crowd for a more intimate atmosphere.

When: June 2, 2024

Where: Concord Pacific Place — 811 Carrall Street, Vancouver

Cost: Tickets starting at $173.95

What: Education leaders, academic heads, and policymakers from around the world are coming to Vancouver this spring to help shape the future of global education.

Eduverse Summit Canada 2024 is happening from June 2 to 4 at the Vancouver Marriott Pinnacle Downtown Hotel, with registration now open for the event.

When: June 2 to 4, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Vancouver Marriott Pinnacle Downtown Hotel

Registration: Online

What: Vessi 500 Championship, one of the province’s largest dragon boat races, returns to False Creek in June. There will be four categories of races throughout the family-friendly event, as well as a Vessi pavilion, limited-edition goodies, and more.

When: June 1, 2024

Time: 9 am to 4:30 pm

Where: Concord Pacific Place, Creekside Park, and False Creek, Vancouver

Admission: Free