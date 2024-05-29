FoodBoozeFood EventsFood NewsSpecials & Deals

The Lido celebrates 10-year anniversary with no cover and 2014 happy hour prices

Marco Ovies
Marco Ovies
|
May 29 2024, 4:43 pm
The Lido celebrates 10-year anniversary with no cover and 2014 happy hour prices
Victoria Black

Ever miss the good old days when drinks weren’t astronomically expensive? Well, we’ve got the perfect event for you.

The Lido is holding a 10-year anniversary party, and to celebrate, it’s throwing things back to 2014 (and yes, that includes the prices).

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Lido (@the_lido)

General manager Jason Stevenson told Dished that the bar will have “a one-night-only return to the way things were when we opened: no cover, cash only, and 2014 happy hour prices (think $3.50 drinks).”

The party is on Saturday, June 1 and will go from 2 pm to 2 am. As for entertainment, Stevenson shared that “East Van’s original irrationalists” Dada Plan are reuniting for a special one-night-only performance to mark the occasion.

Will you be partying it up at the Lido on June 1? Let us know in the comments.

The Lido 10-year anniversary

Where: 518 E Broadway, Vancouver
Time: 2 pm to 2 am
When: June 1

Instagram

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Marco OviesMarco Ovies
+ Dished
+ Booze
+ Food Events
+ Food News
+ Specials & Deals

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop