Ever miss the good old days when drinks weren’t astronomically expensive? Well, we’ve got the perfect event for you.

The Lido is holding a 10-year anniversary party, and to celebrate, it’s throwing things back to 2014 (and yes, that includes the prices).

General manager Jason Stevenson told Dished that the bar will have “a one-night-only return to the way things were when we opened: no cover, cash only, and 2014 happy hour prices (think $3.50 drinks).”

The party is on Saturday, June 1 and will go from 2 pm to 2 am. As for entertainment, Stevenson shared that “East Van’s original irrationalists” Dada Plan are reuniting for a special one-night-only performance to mark the occasion.

Will you be partying it up at the Lido on June 1? Let us know in the comments.

The Lido 10-year anniversary

Where: 518 E Broadway, Vancouver

Time: 2 pm to 2 am

When: June 1

