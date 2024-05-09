15 fun things to do in Vancouver this weekend: May 10 to 12

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The weather is heating up and so are the events in Metro Vancouver!

Enjoy your weekend with our roundup of 15 great things to do from May 10 to 12. All Elite Wrestling, Mother’s Day festivities, and more.

For more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section.

And to stay up to date on everything happening in Metro Vancouver, BC, and beyond, sign up for our newsletters!

What: North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market is celebrating its 11th anniversary in Lower Lonsdale in 2024. The popular free event takes place every Friday and features a beer garden, live music, market vendors and food trucks, with the Burrard Inlet as the backdrop to the weekend kickoff.

When: Every Friday from May 10 to September 13, 2024

Time: 3 to 10 pm

Where: The Shipyards — 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The City of Vancouver is welcoming fans to a Canucks playoffs viewing party at Oak Meadows Park starting on Sunday, May 12, for Game 3, when the Canucks take on the Oilers in Edmonton at 6:30 pm PT.

“Playoffs in the Park” promises a free, family-friendly public viewing area for games. Porta potties and sanitation services will be on hand as the game is shown in the north end of the park for up to about 2,000 fans. Games will also be shown in “select” community centre lobbies.

When: Every Vancouver Canucks playoffs game starting from Game 3 on May 12, 2024

Time: Various start times

Where: Oak Meadows Park – 899 W 37th Ave, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Popular sky-high destination Sea to Sky Gondola is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a variety of activities and events. Bring the family to enjoy guided tours, food specials, and more.

Plus, if you’re one of the first 500 guests on Saturday, you’ll receive a tasty anniversary cupcake.

When: May 11 and 12, 2024. See the full schedule of events online

Time: 9 am to 6 pm

Where: 36800 BC-99 – Squamish

Admission: Access the 10th-anniversary celebration activities with a season pass or day ticket.

What: Get zen with some adorable animals this Mother’s Day. Maan Farms is hosting a special family-friendly Hatha Goat Yoga experience followed by a delicious curry bowl or chicken strips and fries for participants. There will even be time for goat socializing afterwards for you and your little ones.

When: May 12, 2024

Time: 3 to 5 pm

Where: Maan Farms – 790 McKenzie Road, Abbotsford

Cost: $30-$60, register online

DOXA Documentary Film Festival What: Western Canada’s largest documentary film festival is returning for its 23rd edition with a crucial and thought-provoking lineup. DOXA Documentary Film Festival will screen over 80 films, with 48 full and mid-feature-length films, 34 short films, and more in May. There will also be industry events, world premieres, and opportunities for filmmakers and film fans to connect during the fest. When: Now until May 12, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: SFU Goldcorp Centre, VIFF Centre, The Cinematheque, The Vancouver Playhouse

Cost: Various; purchase online The Show at Emily Carr University of Art + Design What: The Show is a hybrid exhibition of over 300 of Emily Carr’s art, media, and design graduates. Works on display during the free event include fine arts, photography and film, animation, industrial design, and illustration. Visitors can explore the showcased pieces in person at the East Vancouver campus and online. When: May 9 (opening night), May 10 to 23, 2024. Closed on May 20 for Victoria Day

Time: 6 to 11 (opening night), 7:30 am to 11 pm (Monday to Friday), 8 am to 11 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Emily Carr University of Art + Design – 520 East 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The 2023 Northwest League Champions are back at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium to take on the Everett Aquasox in a Mother’s Day series from Tuesday, May 7, to Sunday, May 12.

As always, the Canadians have plenty of exciting promotional games planned that are sure to please the whole family. These include a visit by Blue Jays All-Star alum Marco Estrada, giveaways, and more.

Sunday’s game will not only celebrate mothers, but partial proceeds from ticket sales will go towards the BC Cancer Foundation.

When: May 7 to 12, 2024

Time: Gates open at 6 pm, first pitch at 7:05 pm (Tuesday to Thursday), Gates open at 12 pm, first pitch at 1:05 pm (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday)

Where: Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Start at $20, purchase online

What: The biggest dinosaur exhibit in North America is returning to Vancouver and Abbotsford in 2024.

The incredible experience includes life-like dinosaurs, dinosaur rides, live dinosaur shows, bounce houses, inflatable attractions, and more.

Some dinosaurs even walk around and interact with the guests, giving you a small taste of what it would be like if these creatures still roamed the earth.

When: May 10 to 12 (Abbotsford), 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Pacific Coliseum (Vancouver), TRADEX Trade and Exhibition Centre (Abbotsford)

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: Robson Street Business Association is partnering with Inky’s Flower Truck to celebrate Mother’s Day. A special Mother’s Day pop-up will be held in a secret location on Saturday, May 11, from 1 to 3 pm.

Stay tuned to Robson Street on Instagram to find out the exact location 30 minutes before the pop-up opens. The first 30 lucky visitors will receive a free Mother’s Day flower bouquet arranged by Inky’s Flower Truck. The next 50 people in line will receive a $5 off coupon for the stunning bouquets.

When: May 11, 2024

Time: 1 to 3 pm

Where: Secret Location on Robson Street