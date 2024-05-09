15 fun things to do in Vancouver this weekend: May 10 to 12
The weather is heating up and so are the events in Metro Vancouver!
Enjoy your weekend with our roundup of 15 great things to do from May 10 to 12. All Elite Wrestling, Mother’s Day festivities, and more.
For more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section.
North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market
What: North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market is celebrating its 11th anniversary in Lower Lonsdale in 2024. The popular free event takes place every Friday and features a beer garden, live music, market vendors and food trucks, with the Burrard Inlet as the backdrop to the weekend kickoff.
When: Every Friday from May 10 to September 13, 2024
Time: 3 to 10 pm
Where: The Shipyards — 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver
Cost: Free
Playoffs in the Park
What: The City of Vancouver is welcoming fans to a Canucks playoffs viewing party at Oak Meadows Park starting on Sunday, May 12, for Game 3, when the Canucks take on the Oilers in Edmonton at 6:30 pm PT.
“Playoffs in the Park” promises a free, family-friendly public viewing area for games. Porta potties and sanitation services will be on hand as the game is shown in the north end of the park for up to about 2,000 fans. Games will also be shown in “select” community centre lobbies.
When: Every Vancouver Canucks playoffs game starting from Game 3 on May 12, 2024
Time: Various start times
Where: Oak Meadows Park – 899 W 37th Ave, Vancouver
Cost: Free
Sea to Sky Gondola 10-Year Anniversary Celebration
What: Popular sky-high destination Sea to Sky Gondola is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a variety of activities and events. Bring the family to enjoy guided tours, food specials, and more.
Plus, if you’re one of the first 500 guests on Saturday, you’ll receive a tasty anniversary cupcake.
When: May 11 and 12, 2024. See the full schedule of events online
Time: 9 am to 6 pm
Where: 36800 BC-99 – Squamish
Admission: Access the 10th-anniversary celebration activities with a season pass or day ticket.
Mommy & Me Goat Yoga at Maan Farms
What: Get zen with some adorable animals this Mother’s Day. Maan Farms is hosting a special family-friendly Hatha Goat Yoga experience followed by a delicious curry bowl or chicken strips and fries for participants. There will even be time for goat socializing afterwards for you and your little ones.
When: May 12, 2024
Time: 3 to 5 pm
Where: Maan Farms – 790 McKenzie Road, Abbotsford
Cost: $30-$60, register online
DOXA Documentary Film Festival
What: Western Canada’s largest documentary film festival is returning for its 23rd edition with a crucial and thought-provoking lineup. DOXA Documentary Film Festival will screen over 80 films, with 48 full and mid-feature-length films, 34 short films, and more in May. There will also be industry events, world premieres, and opportunities for filmmakers and film fans to connect during the fest.
When: Now until May 12, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: SFU Goldcorp Centre, VIFF Centre, The Cinematheque, The Vancouver Playhouse
Cost: Various; purchase online
The Show at Emily Carr University of Art + Design
What: The Show is a hybrid exhibition of over 300 of Emily Carr’s art, media, and design graduates. Works on display during the free event include fine arts, photography and film, animation, industrial design, and illustration. Visitors can explore the showcased pieces in person at the East Vancouver campus and online.
When: May 9 (opening night), May 10 to 23, 2024. Closed on May 20 for Victoria Day
Time: 6 to 11 (opening night), 7:30 am to 11 pm (Monday to Friday), 8 am to 11 pm (Saturday and Sunday)
Where: Emily Carr University of Art + Design – 520 East 1st Avenue, Vancouver
Cost: Free
Vancouver Canadians’ Mother’s Day Series
What: The 2023 Northwest League Champions are back at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium to take on the Everett Aquasox in a Mother’s Day series from Tuesday, May 7, to Sunday, May 12.
As always, the Canadians have plenty of exciting promotional games planned that are sure to please the whole family. These include a visit by Blue Jays All-Star alum Marco Estrada, giveaways, and more.
Sunday’s game will not only celebrate mothers, but partial proceeds from ticket sales will go towards the BC Cancer Foundation.
When: May 7 to 12, 2024
Time: Gates open at 6 pm, first pitch at 7:05 pm (Tuesday to Thursday), Gates open at 12 pm, first pitch at 1:05 pm (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday)
Where: Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Start at $20, purchase online
Jurassic Quest
What: The biggest dinosaur exhibit in North America is returning to Vancouver and Abbotsford in 2024.
The incredible experience includes life-like dinosaurs, dinosaur rides, live dinosaur shows, bounce houses, inflatable attractions, and more.
Some dinosaurs even walk around and interact with the guests, giving you a small taste of what it would be like if these creatures still roamed the earth.
When: May 10 to 12 (Abbotsford), 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Pacific Coliseum (Vancouver), TRADEX Trade and Exhibition Centre (Abbotsford)
Cost: Various prices, purchase online
Mother’s Day Blooms on Robson Street
What: Robson Street Business Association is partnering with Inky’s Flower Truck to celebrate Mother’s Day. A special Mother’s Day pop-up will be held in a secret location on Saturday, May 11, from 1 to 3 pm.
Stay tuned to Robson Street on Instagram to find out the exact location 30 minutes before the pop-up opens. The first 30 lucky visitors will receive a free Mother’s Day flower bouquet arranged by Inky’s Flower Truck. The next 50 people in line will receive a $5 off coupon for the stunning bouquets.
When: May 11, 2024
Time: 1 to 3 pm
Where: Secret Location on Robson Street
Comedy Here Often?
What: Comedy Here Often? welcomes comedy fans into 604 Studios twice a month for a live stand-up showcase. Just For Laughs Vancouver regular and Beer Me Guys host Dave Harris headlines on May 10. Also on the bill are Eve Ghostkeeper, Devin Alexander, Marlene Swidzinski, and Tyler Boissonnault.
When: May 10, 2024
Time: 8 pm
Where: 604 Studios — 795 East Cordova Street, Vancouver
Cost: $15 to $18, purchase online
Food Truck Festival – Mother’s Day Edition
What: Mother’s Day is always a big occasion on the calendar, and if you’re looking to treat that special mom to a mouthwatering meal this year, we’ve got you covered. The Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival is hosting the Food Truck Festival: Mother’s Day Edition at the BCIT Burnaby campus.
Happening in BCIT’s huge parking lot, this food-filled adventure features more than 20 food trucks, a BC Shop Local artisan market, live entertainment, and more. And you don’t have to be a mom to attend — everyone is invited to the feast.
When: May 11 and 12, 2024
Time: 11 am to 8 pm (Saturday), 11 am to 7 pm (Sunday)
Where: BCIT Parking Lot – 3700 Willingdon Ave, Burnaby
Cost: Free; register for free tickets online
Moms and Margaritas at The Improv Centre
What: Bring your mom down to The Improv Centre on Granville Island for an afternoon of laughs with some of Vancouver’s top comedians. The show is family-friendly and will be inspired by the audience’s suggestions. Margaritas will also be available for purchase at the bar.
When: May 12, 2024
Time: Doors 1 pm, show 2 pm
Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver
Cost: Various, purchase online
AEW Collision
What: One of pro wrestling’s biggest promotions, All Elite Wrestling (AEW), is coming to Vancouver for a highly anticipated debut show this spring.
AEW is bringing its live TV show Collision to Rogers Arena on Saturday, May 11. This is the first time that the company will venture into BC since its beginning in 2019.
When: May 11, 2024
Time: 4 pm
Where: Rogers Arena, 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices; purchase online
Mother’s Day Traditional Pow Wow at Trout Lake
What: The Mother’s Day Traditional Pow Wow of 2024 is being held at Trout Lake Community Centre from May 10 to 12, with a variety of drum groups and dancers. Everyone is welcome to attend the festivities hosted by the Vancouver Aboriginal Health Society.
When: May 10 to 12, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Trout Lake Community Centre – 3360 Victoria Drive, Vancouver
Cost: Free
Playoff Viewing Parties at Parq Vancouver
What: Parq Vancouver is ready to welcome Canucks fans all playoffs long, with viewing parties hosted by Jeremy Baker at the city’s only indoor beer garden. Guests will have the chance to score Canucks playoff tickets to every confirmed home game, plus the chance to win Free Play for every Canucks goal.
Make sure to head down early to grab your seat, as the official casino resort of the Canucks is offering $6 happy hour specials from 2:30 to 8:30 pm.
When: Every Vancouver Canucks playoffs game
Time: Various start times
Where: 39 Smithe Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free