Mother’s Day is just around the corner, and the Vancouver Canadians are ready to treat you and that special mom to thrilling baseball in support of a great cause.

The 2023 Northwest League Champions are back at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium to take on the Everett Aquasox in a Mother’s Day series from Tuesday, May 7, to Sunday, May 12.

As always, the Canadians have plenty of exciting promotional games planned that are sure to please the whole family, including a visit by Blue Jays All-Star alum Marco Estrada, giveaways, and more.

Sunday’s game will not only be a celebration of mothers, but partial proceeds from the games’ ticket sales will go towards the BC Cancer Foundation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver Canadians Baseball (@vancanadians)

You might also like: This is the design of the Vancouver Canadians' major expansion of Nat Bailey Stadium

Canucks give shoutout to Diljit Dosanjh and they did it in Punjabi

Ex-TSN announcer Rod Black has heartwarming call for son's MLB debut

“We are excited to partner with the BC Cancer Foundation for both our Mother’s Day and Father’s Day games this season,” said Canadians Assistant General Manager Stephani Ellis in a release. “BC Cancer Foundation is a pillar in our community for those who have been impacted by a cancer diagnosis or those who know someone who has been diagnosed.

“Our fans, players, and staff are committed to helping BC Cancer Foundation further their mission as they bring light to those going through one of life’s biggest challenges: battling and beating cancer.”

The Canadians have announced that $5 from each ticket sold for the Mother’s Day and Father’s Day games will support BC Cancer’s important work. Representatives from the foundation will be at Nat Bailey Stadium to answer any questions plus help those with donation requests.

Here are the special days announced by the Vancouver Canadians that fans can look forward to:

Tuesday, May 7 – Superstar Appearance by Marco Estrada

Wednesday, May 8 – RBC We Care Wednesday supporting ALS BC

Thursday, May 9 – PlayNow Throwback Thursday C’s Collector Pin Giveaway

Friday, May 10 – Fortis BC ‘Nooner at the Nat

Saturday, May 11 – Saturday Nat-in-Eh plus Steamworks Brewing Koozie Giveaway

Sunday, May 12 – Mother’s Day White Spot Family Fun Sunday

The first 500 moms through the gates will receive a free travel mug. You can also guarantee your mom will receive the mug by being one of the first 50 fans who purchase a specialty Mother’s Day NUTRL Zone package.

Treat your mom and the whole family to the Mother’s Day ticket package to get access to a special two-hour all-you-can-eat buffet with ballpark favourites and other mouthwatering creations. Guests who are 19+ will also get access to an exclusive menu of drinks, including Brunch Mimosa (featuring Peller Family Reserve Secco Bubbles) and Mother’s Day Paloma.

The Canadians are also offering kids under 12 years old the chance to run around the bases after select games this season, with the next event happening on Sunday, May 12.

Tickets for the Mother’s Day series and other games on the team’s schedule can be purchased on the team’s website here.

When: May 7 to 12, 2024

Time: Gates open at 6 pm, first pitch at 7:05 pm (Tuesday to Thursday), Gates open at 12 pm, first pitch at 1:05 pm (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday)

Where: Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Start at $20, purchase online

With files from Noah Strang