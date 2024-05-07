Vancouver Park Board gives green light to massive outdoor EDM concert

The list of concerts and festivals happening in Vancouver in 2024 continues to grow, and a long-running event is gearing up for a big move to a new home this summer.

Vancouver Park Board has announced that it has approved Monstercat’s application to host the annual Monstercat Compound festival at Jonathan Rogers Park on Saturday, August 24.

The Vancouver-based music publisher had applied to use the Mount Pleasant park for the huge one-day bash, which could potentially draw thousands of guests each day.

A recent report from the general manager of the Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation to the park board chair and commissioners recommended that the Monstercat application be approved.

It also recommended that the park board approve an application for a special event permit from the BC Liquor & Cannabis Regulation Branch to serve alcohol at Jonathan Rogers Park during the 19+ event.

“The Monstercat Compound is a new addition to the exciting series of community events planned for Jonathan Rogers Park in Summer 2024,” stated the Park Board meeting report.

“The festival welcomes Vancouverites and visitors to Mount Pleasant and engages local businesses to support a new community-building and placemaking initiative. The festival will enhance civic vibrancy, foster community connectedness, and provide enriching cultural experiences. The Monstercat Compound will also showcase Jonathan Rogers Park as a strategically located event space in one of Vancouver’s most vibrant and fastest-growing neighbourhoods.

“Park Board staff have carefully considered the various aspects of this application and are confident that this initiative can be executed successfully and as intended. Accordingly, staff recommend that the Board approve this application as outlined above.”

#ParkBoard approves agenda items 2 – Monstercat Compound – Special Event on consent. — Park Board Meetings (@PB_Meetings) May 7, 2024

The Park Board meeting report outlined that Monstercat Compound will have a capacity of 6,000 guests. It also stated that Monstercat will “require a modest fee from the entrants in order to offset the costs of delivering the event.”

“Pricing is yet to be finalized, but it is estimated that general admission tickets will be in the $20 to $25 range per person. The organizer intends to keep the ticket price as low as possible in the spirit of their tradition, which originally started as an admission-free community event.”

According to the Vancouver Park Board report, Monstercat also plans on offering free tickets through a partnership with the Unitea mobile app. Users can earn free tickets by streaming and sharing music released by artists slated to appear at the festival.