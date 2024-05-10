Events

It's the last chance to see this international circus in Surrey this weekend

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
May 10 2024, 7:20 pm
It's the last chance to see this international circus in Surrey this weekend
Royal Canadian International Circus

Prepare to be amazed, as the Royal Canadian International Circus is back in Surrey but only for a limited time.

The popular family-friendly event is on its 2024 tour and has set up its tents at Guildford Town Centre for 19 shows running until Sunday, May 12.

Visitors can visit the magnificent Big Top to enjoy explosive live entertainment from generational circus families around the globe.

Royal Canadian International Circus’s shows are packed with exciting performers and acts, including Daredevils on the Wheel of Destiny, “CHU” Acrobatics from Taiwan, and the Guerrero High Wire.

The show also features the extreme Motorcycle Globe of Death, the Human Cannonball, and the Zeman RollerSkating Duo from America’s Got Talent.

Royal Canadian International Circus

Royal Canadian International Circus/Submitted

Guests will also be wowed by Quick Change artists, Bollywood Aerialists, a Canadian Tribute, a 25’ Unicyclist, hilarious comedy, and more.

The Royal Canadian International Circus is an animal-free show, with no exotic or endangered animals or species in its acts.

Royal Canadian International Circus

Royal Canadian International Circus/Facebook

If you miss seeing the circus in Surrey, there’s no need to frown. The Royal Canadian International Circus is travelling across Metro Vancouver to Lansdowne Centre in Richmond from May 16 to 20.

Royal Canadian International Circus

When: Now until May 12 (Surrey), May 16 to 20, 2024 (Richmond)
Time: Showtimes vary based on date and location
Where: Guildford Town Centre – 10355 152 Street, Surrey; Lansdowne Centre – 5300 No. 3 Road, Richmond
Tickets: Starting at $35 for general admission, children 3 and under are free as long as they don’t occupy a seat; purchase online

