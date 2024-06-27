20 fun things to do in Vancouver this long weekend: June 28 to July 1
The Canada Day long weekend is upon us and there’s so much to see and do!
Make the most of it with these 20 fantastic things to do around Metro Vancouver from June 28 to July 1 — fireworks displays, night markets, and more.
And for more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section.
Canada Together at Canada Place
What: One of the largest July 1 celebrations in the country is returning to Vancouver this summer.
The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority’s Canada Together at Canada Place is a massive event happening at the outdoor spaces of the landmark and venue, Jack Poole Plaza, and surrounding city streets. As well as offering a huge lineup of activities and entertainment, the third annual event celebrates the spirit of reconciliation.
When: July 1, 2024
Time: 11 am to 6 pm
Where: Outdoor spaces at Canada Place, Jack Poole Plaza, and surrounding city streets
Admission: Free
Fort Langley Night Markets
What: Summer has returned, and so have Metro Vancouver’s popular night markets.
A fun one you need to have on your radar is Fort Langley Night Markets, a weekly family-friendly event from 5 to 10 pm each week, with dozens of local vendors, food and drinks, and live entertainment.
When: Every Friday from June 28 to September 27, 2024
Time: 5 pm to 10 pm
Where: Corner of Glover Road and Mary Avenue, Fort Langley
Admission: Free
Canada Day Drumming
What: A massive Canada Day community celebration is returning to Vancouver next week, and everyone is invited to feel the rhythm.
The Legacy 150 Celebrations Society is hosting a cross-country Canada Day Drumming event, with participants at the Bentall Centre joining the beat on Monday, July 1. Festivities start at 10 am, and the nationwide simultaneous drumming begins at 11 am.
When: July 1, 2024
Time: 10 am to 12:30 pm (nationwide simultaneous drumming at 11 am)
Where: Bentall Centre – 505 Burrard Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free
Junction Public Market
What: Junction Public Market is a new downtown marketplace taking over Granville Square just steps from Canada Place.
The unique shopping and dining destination will be constructed with customized shipping containers. The spot allows you to shop local artisans, treat yourself to the plentiful food vendors and a bar, take in live entertainment, and much more.
When: Tuesdays to Sundays from June 28, 2024, plus holiday Mondays
Time: 11 am to 7 pm, with possible extended summer hours on Friday and Saturdays
Where: Granville Square – 200 Granville Street, Vancouver
Admission: Free
Surrey Canada Day 2024
What: City of Surrey’s annual Canada Day event features a huge concert lineup, family-friendly activities, food trucks, and of course, fireworks. Everyone will also have the opportunity to learn about the land they live on as well as the true history of Canada.
Then, when 10:15 pm rolls around, find a spot on the grass to take in the spectacular fireworks show as it illuminates the sky above.
When: July 1, 2024
Time: 10 am to 10:30 pm
Where: Bill Reid Millenium Amphitheatre – 17728 64th Avenue, Surrey
Admission: Free
Playland 19+ Night
What: Invite your friends to an exclusive 19+ event at Playland on June 29. It features a complimentary welcome drink from Bali Water, great music to keep the energy high, and a fully licensed park so you can enjoy your drinks almost anywhere (except on the rides, in Haunted Mansion, or the Glass House).
When: June 29, 2024
Time: 6 to 11 pm
Where: Playland — 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver
Cost: Various prices, purchase online
Golden Spike Days Festival
What: The Golden Spike Days Festival is one of the oldest and longest-running family events in BC. It is held at Rocky Point Park around Canada Day and attracts upwards of 40,000 people from all walks of life. The festival features live entertainment, special events, and activities for all ages.
When: June 29 to July 1, 2024
Time: 11 am to 10 pm (Saturday and Sunday), 11 am to 6 pm (Monday)
Where: Rocky Point Park – 2800 block Murray Street, Port Moody
Admission: By donation
Bruce McCulloch’s Tales of Bravery & Stupidity
What: Legendary Kid’s in the Hall star Bruce McCulloch comes to Vancouver on his latest tour with MODO Live and Comedy Here Often? Tales of Bravery & Stupidity is a one-man show that combines music, stand-up, and storytelling into a moving look at his life.
When: June 28, 2024
Time: 6:30 pm Doors
Where: Hollywood Theatre — 3123 W Broadway, Vancouver
Cost: From $25-$45 plus fees; purchase online
Vancouver Whitecaps vs St. Louis City FC
What: Vancouver Whitecaps continue their MLS season this summer with several exciting home games at BC Place. Cheer on the ‘Caps as they face the St. Louis City FC on June 29 for the Indigenous Peoples Celebration match, and get there early for The Warmup Patio Party.
When: July 29, 2024
Time: Kickoff 7:30 pm
Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver
Cost: Various; purchase online
Canada Day Streetfest on Central in Burnaby
What: Canada Day in Burnaby will be filled with fun events and activities to commemorate the occasion, including Edmonds Plaza and Park and Burnaby Village Museum throughout the day.
To cap off the festivities, there will also be fireworks in Central Park. StreetFest on Central will offer a family zone at Civic Square, all-ages activities along Central Boulevard, food vendors, a beer garden, and free live performances in Central Park.
When: July 1, 2024
Time: 6:30 to 10:30 pm. Fireworks at 10:15 pm
Where: Civic Square, Central Boulevard and Central Park
Admission: Free
Big Splash Water Park
What: Big Splash Water Slide Park in Tsawwassen is reopening for the summer season on Saturday, June 29. The seven-acre resort-style park features 13 body and tube slides, a kids’ zone, hot tubs, and more to help you beat the heat.
Big Splash’s highlight is the Boomerango, an exhilarating tube slide with a six-story drop. According to the park, it’s the only one of its kind in Western Canada.
When: June 29 to September 2, 2024
Time: 11 am to 6 pm, weather permitting
Where: 4775 Nulelum Way, Tsawwassen
Admission: $41 for an all-day pass, $31 for a twilight pass that begins at 3 pm. Children three and under are free with a paying adult. Purchase online
Steveston Salmon Festival
What: Love salmon? Well, we don’t blame you. Buckle up to learn all about the Steveston Salmon Festival returning to Metro Vancouver this year.
This one-day event features a parade, live music, performances, and of course, lots of delicious salmon. There will also be two live music zones, roving entertainers, a Japanese cultural show, face painting, interactive games, button making, an art show, and programs and exhibits at numerous Steveston historic sites.
When: July 1, 2024
Time: 9:30 am to 7 pm
Where: Various locations in Steveston
Admission: Free
FlyOver – Awaken Canada
What: Flyover’s brand-new “Awaken Canada” film takes guests on a thrilling ride across the country, from the landscapes of the Maritimes to above Baffin Island in Canada’s far Arctic north and Yukon’s Mt. Logan, the highest mountain in Canada.
The new film also follows world-class athletes as they tackle challenging terrain, including freestyle skiers on the wintery, snow-covered heritage streets of Old Quebec City.
When: Daily
Time: Various times
Where: 999 Canada Place, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, available on-site or online. Booking online beforehand is advised.
White Rock Night Markets
What: White Rock Night Market, hosted by the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival, Total Event Co., and BC Shop Local, is taking over White Rock Promenade in Memorial Park with food trucks, live entertainment, an artisan market, and more.
When: The last Friday of each month until September 27, 2024
Time: 3 to 10 pm (3 to 9 pm on September 27)
Where: White Rock Promenade in Memorial Park
Cost: Free
Cottage Springs Canada Day
What: Celebrate Canada Day weekend with a complimentary tasting hosted by the Cottage Spring team. The event is happening at BCLIQUOR Langley and features exclusive Canada Day merchandise and samples of Cottage Springs’ newly released bubble-less Vodka Waters, which have 0g sugar and only 100 calories per can.
When: June 30, 2024
Time: 2 to 5 pm
Where: BCLIQUOR Langley – 6435 201 Street, Langley
Cost: Free
Olympic Village and Port Coquitlam Comedy Classic
What: Jokers Canada is a travelling comedy club that showcases professional stand-ups all over Metro Vancouver. Featuring acclaimed comics that have performed at Just For Laughs and Winnipeg Comedy Festival, on CW and the CBC, and more.
This month, Jokers is bringing the Comedy Classics to the BMO Theatre Centre at Olympic Village. and the Terry Fox Theatre in PoCo. Performers in Vancouver include Faris Hytiaa (Winnipeg Comedy Festival) Ed Hill (Amazon Prime) Randee Neumeyer (JFL) Alex Carr (SONIC FM) Kevin Banner (Sirius XM), and more.
Fans in PoCo will enjoy stand-up by Hytiaa, Hill, Patrick Maliha (Netflix), Sophia Johnson (JFL), and Ray Morrison.
When: June 28, 2024
Time: 7 pm
Where: Newmont Stage at the BMO Theatre Centre – 162 West 1st Avenue #203, Vancouver
Cost: From $35.50-$42 plus fees; purchase online. Use promo code DAILYHIVE to save 20 percent on Olympic Village show and 30 percent on the PoCo show.
Vancouver Canadians
What: Baseball is Back #AtTheNat! Join the Vancouver Canadians and cheer on the future of the Blue Jays as they take on the Hillsboro Hops until June 30 and the Everett Aquasox from July 1 to 3.
You can enjoy the game while enjoying hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and all other ballpark favourites, along with a cold beer. Plus, don’t miss the exciting theme nights.
When: Various dates
Time: Various start times
Where: Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Start at $20 and can be purchased online at CanadiansBaseball.com, over the phone at 604-872 5232 or in person at the Nat Bailey Box Office
The Patio at BC Place
What: The largest licensed outdoor patio in Vancouver will be at Terry Fox Plaza on select dates this summer. The patio will offer sunseekers an array of tunes from local musical talents like Marie Hui, DJ Christina Sing, and Antonio Larosa, along with drinks and bites.
Think of a build-your-own Caesar Bar and stations inspired by Indigenous cuisine, the night market, and more. Drool-worthy menu items such as the “Oh Canada” Smoked Brisket Sandwich, Tempura Maple Gelato, and a Salmon Bannock Burger in collaboration with Chef Andrew George will be on offer here.
When:
- Canada Day long weekend: June 28 to July 1 from noon to 8 pm
- BC Day long weekend: August 2 to August 5
- Labour Day long weekend: August 30 to September 2
Where: Terry Fox Plaza — Best entrance point is by Gates A and H
Entry: FREE and on a first-come, first-served basis
Vancouver Highlanders
What: Canada’s only professional rugby team, the Vancouver Highlanders, is playing a series of exciting matches at Burnaby Lake Rugby Club this summer. Cheer them on as they face the national team from Barbados as well as a squad from Rugby Canada.
When: June 28, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Burnaby Lake Rugby Club – 3760 Sperling Ave, Burnaby
Tickets: Free for opening day matches, purchase online
Vancouver International Jazz Festival
What: The 39th annual Vancouver International Jazz Festival is returning to stages all over the city from Friday, June 21, to Sunday, June 30. Over ten days, there will be over 150 performances and events, including over 50 free shows of diverse programming.
Free Jazz Around Town will showcase talented musicians on stages at the Vancouver Art Gallery in the šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square, Performance Works, Ocean Artworks, and the Revue Stage. There will also be late-night jams and DJ dance parties on Granville Island
When: Now until June 30, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Various venues across Vancouver
Tickets: Free and ticketed events. More information is available online