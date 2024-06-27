20 fun things to do in Vancouver this long weekend: June 28 to July 1

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Enjoy the suite life this summer with Delta Hotels by Marriott Vancouver Downtown Suites! Make the most of your Vancouver stay with spacious suites, central downtown location, and unique restaurant & bar, Stock & Supply.

The Canada Day long weekend is upon us and there’s so much to see and do!

Make the most of it with these 20 fantastic things to do around Metro Vancouver from June 28 to July 1 — fireworks displays, night markets, and more.

And for more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section.

What: One of the largest July 1 celebrations in the country is returning to Vancouver this summer.

The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority’s Canada Together at Canada Place is a massive event happening at the outdoor spaces of the landmark and venue, Jack Poole Plaza, and surrounding city streets. As well as offering a huge lineup of activities and entertainment, the third annual event celebrates the spirit of reconciliation.

When: July 1, 2024

Time: 11 am to 6 pm

Where: Outdoor spaces at Canada Place, Jack Poole Plaza, and surrounding city streets

Admission: Free

You might also like: Canada Day events will impact traffic across Metro Vancouver this long weekend

Free Langley night market returns with 70+ vendors and food trucks this summer

10 Vancouver concerts for music lovers to check out in July

What: Summer has returned, and so have Metro Vancouver’s popular night markets.

A fun one you need to have on your radar is Fort Langley Night Markets, a weekly family-friendly event from 5 to 10 pm each week, with dozens of local vendors, food and drinks, and live entertainment.

When: Every Friday from June 28 to September 27, 2024

Time: 5 pm to 10 pm

Where: Corner of Glover Road and Mary Avenue, Fort Langley

Admission: Free

What: A massive Canada Day community celebration is returning to Vancouver next week, and everyone is invited to feel the rhythm.

The Legacy 150 Celebrations Society is hosting a cross-country Canada Day Drumming event, with participants at the Bentall Centre joining the beat on Monday, July 1. Festivities start at 10 am, and the nationwide simultaneous drumming begins at 11 am.

When: July 1, 2024

Time: 10 am to 12:30 pm (nationwide simultaneous drumming at 11 am)

Where: Bentall Centre – 505 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Junction Public Market is a new downtown marketplace taking over Granville Square just steps from Canada Place.

The unique shopping and dining destination will be constructed with customized shipping containers. The spot allows you to shop local artisans, treat yourself to the plentiful food vendors and a bar, take in live entertainment, and much more.

When: Tuesdays to Sundays from June 28, 2024, plus holiday Mondays

Time: 11 am to 7 pm, with possible extended summer hours on Friday and Saturdays

Where: Granville Square – 200 Granville Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: City of Surrey’s annual Canada Day event features a huge concert lineup, family-friendly activities, food trucks, and of course, fireworks. Everyone will also have the opportunity to learn about the land they live on as well as the true history of Canada.

Then, when 10:15 pm rolls around, find a spot on the grass to take in the spectacular fireworks show as it illuminates the sky above.

When: July 1, 2024

Time: 10 am to 10:30 pm

Where: Bill Reid Millenium Amphitheatre – 17728 64th Avenue, Surrey

Admission: Free

What: Invite your friends to an exclusive 19+ event at Playland on June 29. It features a complimentary welcome drink from Bali Water, great music to keep the energy high, and a fully licensed park so you can enjoy your drinks almost anywhere (except on the rides, in Haunted Mansion, or the Glass House).

When: June 29, 2024

Time: 6 to 11 pm

Where: Playland — 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: The Golden Spike Days Festival is one of the oldest and longest-running family events in BC. It is held at Rocky Point Park around Canada Day and attracts upwards of 40,000 people from all walks of life. The festival features live entertainment, special events, and activities for all ages.

When: June 29 to July 1, 2024

Time: 11 am to 10 pm (Saturday and Sunday), 11 am to 6 pm (Monday)

Where: Rocky Point Park – 2800 block Murray Street, Port Moody

Admission: By donation

What: Legendary Kid’s in the Hall star Bruce McCulloch comes to Vancouver on his latest tour with MODO Live and Comedy Here Often? Tales of Bravery & Stupidity is a one-man show that combines music, stand-up, and storytelling into a moving look at his life.

When: June 28, 2024

Time: 6:30 pm Doors

Where: Hollywood Theatre — 3123 W Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: From $25-$45 plus fees; purchase online

What: Vancouver Whitecaps continue their MLS season this summer with several exciting home games at BC Place. Cheer on the ‘Caps as they face the St. Louis City FC on June 29 for the Indigenous Peoples Celebration match, and get there early for The Warmup Patio Party.

When: July 29, 2024

Time: Kickoff 7:30 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: Canada Day in Burnaby will be filled with fun events and activities to commemorate the occasion, including Edmonds Plaza and Park and Burnaby Village Museum throughout the day.

To cap off the festivities, there will also be fireworks in Central Park. StreetFest on Central will offer a family zone at Civic Square, all-ages activities along Central Boulevard, food vendors, a beer garden, and free live performances in Central Park.

When: July 1, 2024

Time: 6:30 to 10:30 pm. Fireworks at 10:15 pm

Where: Civic Square, Central Boulevard and Central Park

Admission: Free

What: Big Splash Water Slide Park in Tsawwassen is reopening for the summer season on Saturday, June 29. The seven-acre resort-style park features 13 body and tube slides, a kids’ zone, hot tubs, and more to help you beat the heat.

Big Splash’s highlight is the Boomerango, an exhilarating tube slide with a six-story drop. According to the park, it’s the only one of its kind in Western Canada.

When: June 29 to September 2, 2024

Time: 11 am to 6 pm, weather permitting

Where: 4775 Nulelum Way, Tsawwassen

Admission: $41 for an all-day pass, $31 for a twilight pass that begins at 3 pm. Children three and under are free with a paying adult. Purchase online

What: Love salmon? Well, we don’t blame you. Buckle up to learn all about the Steveston Salmon Festival returning to Metro Vancouver this year.

This one-day event features a parade, live music, performances, and of course, lots of delicious salmon. There will also be two live music zones, roving entertainers, a Japanese cultural show, face painting, interactive games, button making, an art show, and programs and exhibits at numerous Steveston historic sites.

When: July 1, 2024

Time: 9:30 am to 7 pm

Where: Various locations in Steveston

Admission: Free

What: Flyover’s brand-new “Awaken Canada” film takes guests on a thrilling ride across the country, from the landscapes of the Maritimes to above Baffin Island in Canada’s far Arctic north and Yukon’s Mt. Logan, the highest mountain in Canada.

The new film also follows world-class athletes as they tackle challenging terrain, including freestyle skiers on the wintery, snow-covered heritage streets of Old Quebec City.

When: Daily

Time: Various times

Where: 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, available on-site or online. Booking online beforehand is advised.

What: White Rock Night Market, hosted by the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival, Total Event Co., and BC Shop Local, is taking over White Rock Promenade in Memorial Park with food trucks, live entertainment, an artisan market, and more.

When: The last Friday of each month until September 27, 2024

Time: 3 to 10 pm (3 to 9 pm on September 27)

Where: White Rock Promenade in Memorial Park

Cost: Free

Cottage Springs Canada Day What: Celebrate Canada Day weekend with a complimentary tasting hosted by the Cottage Spring team. The event is happening at BCLIQUOR Langley and features exclusive Canada Day merchandise and samples of Cottage Springs’ newly released bubble-less Vodka Waters, which have 0g sugar and only 100 calories per can.

When: June 30, 2024

Time: 2 to 5 pm

Where: BCLIQUOR Langley – 6435 201 Street, Langley

Cost: Free

What: Jokers Canada is a travelling comedy club that showcases professional stand-ups all over Metro Vancouver. Featuring acclaimed comics that have performed at Just For Laughs and Winnipeg Comedy Festival, on CW and the CBC, and more.

This month, Jokers is bringing the Comedy Classics to the BMO Theatre Centre at Olympic Village. and the Terry Fox Theatre in PoCo. Performers in Vancouver include Faris Hytiaa (Winnipeg Comedy Festival) Ed Hill (Amazon Prime) Randee Neumeyer (JFL) Alex Carr (SONIC FM) Kevin Banner (Sirius XM), and more.

Fans in PoCo will enjoy stand-up by Hytiaa, Hill, Patrick Maliha (Netflix), Sophia Johnson (JFL), and Ray Morrison.

Use promo code DAILYHIVE to save 20 percent on Olympic Village show and 30 percent on the PoCo show.

When: June 28, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Newmont Stage at the BMO Theatre Centre – 162 West 1st Avenue #203, Vancouver

Cost: From $35.50-$42 plus fees; purchase online. Use promo code DAILYHIVE to save 20 percent on Olympic Village show and 30 percent on the PoCo show.

What: Baseball is Back #AtTheNat! Join the Vancouver Canadians and cheer on the future of the Blue Jays as they take on the Hillsboro Hops until June 30 and the Everett Aquasox from July 1 to 3.

You can enjoy the game while enjoying hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and all other ballpark favourites, along with a cold beer. Plus, don’t miss the exciting theme nights.

When: Various dates

Time: Various start times

Where: Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Start at $20 and can be purchased online at CanadiansBaseball.com, over the phone at 604-872 5232 or in person at the Nat Bailey Box Office

What: The largest licensed outdoor patio in Vancouver will be at Terry Fox Plaza on select dates this summer. The patio will offer sunseekers an array of tunes from local musical talents like Marie Hui, DJ Christina Sing, and Antonio Larosa, along with drinks and bites.

Think of a build-your-own Caesar Bar and stations inspired by Indigenous cuisine, the night market, and more. Drool-worthy menu items such as the “Oh Canada” Smoked Brisket Sandwich, Tempura Maple Gelato, and a Salmon Bannock Burger in collaboration with Chef Andrew George will be on offer here.

When:

Canada Day long weekend: June 28 to July 1 from noon to 8 pm

BC Day long weekend: August 2 to August 5

Labour Day long weekend: August 30 to September 2

Where: Terry Fox Plaza — Best entrance point is by Gates A and H

Entry: FREE and on a first-come, first-served basis

What: Canada’s only professional rugby team, the Vancouver Highlanders, is playing a series of exciting matches at Burnaby Lake Rugby Club this summer. Cheer them on as they face the national team from Barbados as well as a squad from Rugby Canada.

When: June 28, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Burnaby Lake Rugby Club – 3760 Sperling Ave, Burnaby

Tickets: Free for opening day matches, purchase online