Canada Day events will impact traffic across Metro Vancouver this long weekend

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
Jun 26 2024, 5:00 pm
Canada Day events will impact traffic across Metro Vancouver this long weekend
Canada Day is being commemorated across Metro Vancouver on July 1 with colourful parades, live concerts, firework displays, and more.

However, the massive celebrations also mean multiple road closures across the region, with commuters being warned that traffic will be impacted in several cities on July 1.

To help you prepare for Canada Day festivities, here are some of the biggest events around Metro Vancouver and the road closures to watch out for.

Canada Together at Canada Place

Canada Together at Canada Place

Canada Together at Canada Place/CNW Group for Vancouver Port Authority

Closures: The City of Vancouver has posted online that streets around Canada Place will be closed from June 29 to July 2 to accommodate for the set-up and tear down of Canada Together at Canada Place. Roads scheduled for closure include parts of Howe Street, Burrard Street and Thurlow Street, as well as West Cordova Street and Canada Place.

Event details:

When: July 1, 2024
Time: 11 am to 6 pm
Where: Outdoor spaces at Canada Place, Jack Poole Plaza, and surrounding city streets
Admission: Free

Canada Day in Port Coquitlam

Closures: The City of Port Coquitlam will be closing multiple streets on Canada Day from 6 pm to midnight, though there will be some access for residents. They include parts of Citadel Drive, Nova Scotia Avenue, and Castle Crescent. The Mary Hill pedestrian overpass and Castle Park trails will also be closed at 8 pm.

Event details:

When: July 1, 2024
Time: 12 to 10 pm
Where: Castle Park — 2252 Castle Crescent, Port Coquitlam Coquitlam
Admission: Free

Canada Day Streetfest on Central in Burnaby

City of Burnaby

City of Burnaby/website

Closures: The City of Burnaby is closing multiple streets to accommodate planned Canada Day activities. Local access for residents and buses will be allowed on some roads, but commuters are asked to check online to ensure a smooth arrival.

Closures stretch from 2 pm on July 1 until 12:01 am on July 2 and include Patterson Avenue from Kingsway to Mayberry Street, Central Boulevard from Patterson to Mackey, and Olive Ave from Kingsway to Central Boulevard. Traffic on parts of Wilson Avene and Beresford Streets will also be restricted.

Event details:

When: July 1, 2024
Time: 6:30 to 10:30 pm. Fireworks at 10:15 pm
Where: Civic Square, Central Boulevard and Central Park
Admission: Free

Canada Day in Abbotsford

Closures: Abbotsford’s Canada Day festivities begin with a family-friendly parade starting at South Fraser Way and Borquin. Commuters are asked to be aware of several traffic restrictions on Mouat Drive, Trethewey Street, South Fraser Way, and some neighbouring streets.

Road closures will start at 6 am in the staging area, with all other roads noted on the parade map closed to traffic from 10 am to 2 pm. Drivers are asked to consider using an alternate route due to the expected significant crowds and detours.

Event Details

When: July 1, 2024
Time: 11 am to 10:30 pm
Where: Parade starts at South Fraser Way and Borquin; Festivities will be at Abbotsford Exhibition Park – 32470 Haida Drive, Abbotsford
Admission: Free

Steveston Salmon Festival

Canada Day

Steveston Salmon Festival/Facebook

Closures: A highlight of the Steveston Salmon Festival each year is the annual parade, which means a series of street closures are coming to the historic neighbourhood on July 1.

Road closures will be in effect starting at 8 am, with the parade beginning at 10 am. Certain roads will re-open once the procession has cleared an intersection, though others will remain closed until the evening to accommodate Canada Day activities.

Event details:

When: July 1, 2024
Time: 9:30 am to 7 pm
Where: Various locations in Steveston
Admission: Free

[email protected]
Daniel Chai
