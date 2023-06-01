15 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this weekend: June 2 to 4

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The first weekend of June is here and summer vibes are already filling the air.

Get the good times going with our list of 15 fantastic events happening in Metro Vancouver from June 2 to 4. Vancouver Bandits, Drag Superstar Afternoon Tea, and more.

What: Vancouver Bandits bring Canadian Elite Basketball League action to the Langley Events Centre this weekend when they take on the Calgary Surge. It’s going to be a raucous time for the Bandits’ third game of the season, especially because the team has invited Juno-nominated rapper Boslen to perform at half-time.

The June 3 game will mark the first time the team wears their new jersey on home court. Replicas of the Bandits’ new black and white jerseys are available for purchase online. And the first 5,000 fans at the game against the Surge will receive a rally towel courtesy of BC Building Trades.

When: June 3, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200 Street, Langley

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: The annual Velopalooza Festival of Bike Fun promotes bicycle events and community rides in and around Vancouver. This year’s lineup of activities includes a scenic ride around the sea wall while rocking out to Pink Floyd, a Mending Ride With Makemobile, and the popular Sober Bike Rave.

When: Various dates from June 1 to 30, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Most of the rides and events are free. See the full calendar of events online

What: The BC Cider Festival, the province’s most comprehensive cider event, is heading to North Vancouver for its fourth annual event.

Taking place at the historic Pipe Shop, the one-day event will wrap up BC Cider Week and will bring together more than 30 local and international cideries for fans to enjoy.

When: June 3, 2023

Time: 2 pm to 6 pm

Where: The Pipe Shop, 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Tickets: Online

What: Get ready for the rolls, drops, spins, and thrills because Playland is open for the new season. There are over 30 rides and attractions to enjoy at Vancouver’s favourite amusement park, ranging from family fun rides to extreme, heart-racing attractions.

Prepare yourself for the Skybender, Hell’s Gate, and of course, The Beast — the massive pendulum that stands 12 storeys tall and swings at speeds of 90 km/h.

When: Various weekdays and every weekend from June 3 to August 18, 2023

Time: Various time slots

Where: Playland — 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: $38 to $50 (online), with season passes also available. Children 3 and under are free with a paying adult. All guests 4 and up must purchase an admission pass for entrance. Purchase online.

What: The sixth Black Music Month Vancouver, presented by Fade to Black Entertainment Society, is happening from June 2 to 4 at Queen Elizabeth Theatre Plaza – šxʷƛ̓exən Xwtl’a7shn.

The event celebrates and honours African Americans and African Canadians who have made helped take music to new heights, including Michie Mee, Missy D, Kia Kadiri, Ndidi Cascade, and more. Guests can also explore the Pop-Up Market of BIPOC artisans organized by Art Soul Methods.

When: June 2 to 4, 2023

Time: 4 to 11 pm (Friday), 12 to 11 pm (Saturday), 11 am to 6 pm (Sunday)

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre Plaza – šxʷƛ̓exən Xwtl’a7shn – 650 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Admission: By donation

What: Baseball is Back #AtTheNat! Join the Vancouver Canadians all season long and cheer on the future of the Blue Jays. You can enjoy the game while enjoying hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and all other ballpark favourites along with a cold beer. Plus don’t miss the exciting theme nights.

The Vancouver Canadians are taking on the Eugene Emeralds until June 4. Themed games include PlayNow Throwback Thursday with Scratch and Wins for the first 1,000 fans ages 19+, Fortis BC ‘Nooner at the Nat on Friday, the Saturday Nat-in-Eh, and Family Fun Sunday with a Beach Towel Giveaway for the first 500 fans under 12 years old.

When: Now until June 4, 2023

Time: Gates open at 6 pm, first pitch at 7:05 pm (Thursday), Gates open at 12 pm, first pitch at 1:05 pm (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday)

Where: Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Start at $20 and can be purchased online at CanadiansBaseball.com, over the phone at 604-872 5232, or in person at the Nat Bailey Box Office

What: Vancouver Orphan Kitten Rescue Association, better known as VOKRA, is hosting a 5 km fun walk. The popular annual fundraiser raises funds to support the no-kill, registered non-profit cat rescue organization in rescuing, healing and finding new loving homes for over 1,400 cats and kittens every year.

When: June 4, 2023

Time: Registration from 10 to 11 am, speeches from 10:45 to 11 am, and walk from 11 to 12:45 pm

Where: Jericho Beach Park – Foot of Discovery Street, West of Jericho Sailing Club

Registration: online

What: Vancouver Whitecaps continue their MLS season with an exciting home game this weekend. Catch them in action against Sporting Kansas City on June 3.

When: June 3, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: In anticipation of one of Surrey’s newest communities, Woodward Townhomes, a giant block party is being held to celebrate its launch and welcome new guests.

On Saturday, June 3, from noon to 4 pm, head down to the Woodward Home Store on 142 Street to enjoy some tasty treats, food trucks, and family fun to celebrate the launch of these new townhomes.

When: June 3, 2023

Where: Woodward Home Store — 5869 142nd Street, Surrey, BC

Time: 12 pm to 4 pm

Price: Free

What: H Tasting Lounge’s Drag Superstar Afternoon Tea features a scrumptious feast and a performance by Canadian drag sensation Kendall Gender.

The Canada’s Drag Race finalist will be joined by fellow stars Tiffany Ann Co, Jaylene Tyme, and Rose Butch onstage while a sweet and savoury spread delights you on your plate. Each guest will receive a surprise sparkling cocktail and a menu of premium champagnes is also available.

When: June 4, 2023

Time: 11:30 am to 1:30 pm

Where: H Tasting Lounge at The Westin Bayshore – 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

Cost: $99 per person + tax and gratuity. Book online

What: The 13th annual Vancouver Short Film Festival (VSFF) features 57 films in six programs, including 13 entries in the always-popular After Dark block.

The first in-person and in-theatre festival since January 2020 is themed “Rising Stars, Revolutionary Stories,” and VSFF will also be hosting a number of filmmaker-exclusive events at the ANNEX.

When: June 2 to 4, 2023 (in-person), June 2 to 11 (online)

Time: Various times

Where: VIFF Centre – 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver, online via Eventive

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: The 2023 West Vancouver Community Cultural Fest takes place from June 2 to 3, with a free festival program that includes live performances, a kids’ zone and art stations, and of course, delicious eats and drinks. Guests can stop by the International Lounge to try mouthwatering flavours from around the world in a licensed venue.

When: June 2 and 3, 2023

Time: Friday: 4 to 9:30 pm (Friday), 11 am to 9:30 pm

Where: Ambleside Park – 1150 Marine Drive, West Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: The long-running free festival, which is called Hats Off Day because it’s a day for local businesses to “take their hats off” to their community, features live performances, kid-friendly activities, and, of course, plenty of delicious food.

Organized by the Burnaby Heights Merchants Association, as well as the Hats Off committee and the Burnaby Heights community, the 12-block event is expected to draw up to 50,000 visitors to the area.

When: June 3, 2023

Time: 9:30 am to 4 pm

Where: Hastings Street, between Gamma Avenue and Boundary Road, Burnaby

Cost: Free

What: Vancouver Mycological Society’s Spring Mushroom Show features unique displays, children’s activities, and of course, a massive amount of mushrooms. Guests can even bring in their own mushrooms for identification by members of the VMS.

When: June 4, 2023

Time: 10 am to 3 pm

Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden – 5251 Oak Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Tickets are $5 and children under 12 are free. Purchase online

What: A month-long gathering and showcase of Indigenous Performing Arts and Indigenous artists. Talking Stick Festival continues its 22nd-anniversary celebrations with a lineup of concerts, a documentary screening and book launch, dance and theatrical performances, exhibitions, and more.

When: June 1 to 30, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Various, purchase online