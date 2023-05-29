Juno-nominated rapper performing at Vancouver Bandits home opener this weekend

BC’s pro basketball team has just begun its 2023 season, and local fans will soon be able to cheer them on at their home court in Metro Vancouver.

Vancouver Bandits‘ home opener against the Calgary Surge is taking place on Saturday, June 3 at the Langley Event Centre (LEC).

It’s going to be a raucous time for the Bandits’ third game of the season, especially because the team has invited Juno-nominated rapper Boslen to perform at half-time.

JUST ANNOUNCED: @Boslenofficial‘s riding with the squad for the Home Opener. 🎤 🔥 The JUNO nominee and BC’s own will be bringing the heat at half-time. Don’t miss it. 💥 🎟️ https://t.co/Isswss3Teo#LikeABandit pic.twitter.com/F7733Pgrf1 — Vancouver Bandits (@vancitybandits) May 25, 2023

You might also like: You can go on a behind-the-scenes tour of Rogers Arena starting this week

Milan Lucic had the time of his life after winning World Championship gold

Marie-Philip Poulin is getting married to her Team Canada teammate

Boslen made waves with his 2021 full-length debut album Dusk to Dawn, which included collaborations with Dro Kenji and Rascalz. His Gonzo EP was nominated for the Rap Album/EP of the Year at the 2023 Juno Awards.

The Vancouver-born, Chilliwack-raised music artist was also part of Artists for Feel Out Loud, an all-star group that covered Serena Ryder’s “What I Wouldn’t Do” to benefit Kids Help Phone’s Feel Out Loud to support youth mental health.

This is the team’s second season in the 5,276-capacity LEC and the first since its rebranding to the Vancouver Bandits moniker last September. The Bandits are also celebrating their fifth year playing in the CEBL.

Fans will have plenty to cheer for as the Bandits have a stacked roster of players from the NBA G League and NCAA powerhouse programs, including Duke, Michigan State, South Carolina, and more.

A brand-new Bandits Dance Crew will keep the crowd pumped throughout the game, and pyrotechnics on the hoops will once again shoot flames for every three-pointer and dunk made.

The June 3 game will also mark the first time the team wears their new jersey on home court. Replicas of the Bandits’ new black and white jerseys are also available for purchase online.

And the first 5,000 fans at the game against the Surge will receive a rally towel courtesy of BC Building Trades.

Local pro basketball fans will also want to save the dates of August 11 to 13 in their calendars, as the Bandits are hosting the 2023 Championship Weekend at LEC.

When: June 3, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200th Street, Langley

Cost: Various, purchase online