Mosaic Homes is hosting a free family-friendly block party in Surrey

In anticipation of one of Surrey’s newest communities, Woodward Townhomes, a giant block party is being held to celebrate its launch and welcome new guests.

On Saturday, June 3, from noon to 4 pm, head down to the Woodward Home Store on 142 Street to enjoy some tasty treats, food trucks, and family fun to celebrate the launch of these new townhomes.

Woodward Townhomes by Mosaic Homes is a 174-townhome community in Surrey’s esteemed and private Panorama neighbourhood and offers buyers a great option for cultured living.

Perfect for homeowners that want to stay connected to the Lower Mainland but still have a sense of community and neighbourhood attachment, Woodward Townhomes is built with families in mind.

Just steps away from a brand new park, greenway spaces, schools, universities, and shops and restaurants, Woodward is an ideal combination of amenities and city services tucked inside the idyllic neighbourhood.

Featuring a mix of two- and three-bedroom floor plans ranging from 1,170 to 1,540 square feet, each Woodward townhome is suited to growing families with a taste for meticulous craftsmanship.

Each unit has gigantic 10-foot ceilings on the main level and seven-foot windows, letting in ample natural light that will illuminate the unit’s large living spaces. Garages are equipped with electric vehicle charging ports while private outdoor areas are ready for entertaining and physical activity.

Beautiful modern finishes come in either two colour schemes; Oyster Grey or Rich Navy, with champagne bronze details, elevating the units with a contemporary aesthetic.

Sales for Woodward Townhomes start soon as construction is already well underway with move-in dates targeting this year and early 2024.

A trusted homebuilder with 23 years of experience, Mosaic Homes continues to supply new housing options throughout Metro Vancouver municipalities, with homes for purchase or rent in Burnaby, Tri-Cities, Richmond, North Vancouver, and West Vancouver.

To celebrate these beautiful Surrey homes, a Woodward Block Party with music, food, and family-friendly events is touching down at the Woodward Home Store on June 3 from noon to 4 pm.

Bring the whole family, check out some of the amazing units, and snack on some tasty treats with Mosaic Homes. Don’t forget to check out their website to learn more about Woodward Townhomes and its other thriving communities.

When: Saturday, June 3

Where: Woodward Home Store — 5869 142 Street, Surrey, BC

Time: 12 pm to 4 pm

Price: Free